Crooked House owners fly to Corfu and £20,000 a week villa - and 'plan to address pub controversy on return'

The owners of the Crooked House are set to address the pub's controversy. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The owners of the Crooked House have jetted off for holiday in Corfu.

Adam and Carly Taylor flew to the Greek island on Wednesday amid fury at the destruction of their recently bought pub in Himley, Staffordshire.

Known as Britain's wonkiest boozer due to mining-linked subsidence, it was gutted in a fire that police are treating as arson before being rapidly demolished.

There is no suggestion the pair are suspects or have committed any crimes.

Marston's Brewery sold the pub to ATE Farms Ltd, run by 34-year-old Carly, while her husband has a stake in Himley Environmental Ltd, which operates a landfill next door to the pub

Police said they will be speaking to the owners about the fire, which left the pub gutted.

The iconic pub was left gutted in a fire. Picture: Alamy

Local were furious when a digger arrived two days later and destroyed the local landmark, leading to council officers to investigate what happened amid calls for it to be rebuilt brick by brick.

The Sun said Adam was heard complaining on the phone about media coverage of the fire while the pair were at the airport en route to Corfu.

They are staying in a £20,000-a-week villa near Corfu Town.

It is understood they will stay there for a week then return to the UK to deal with the controversy.

The rubble has been fenced off after mourners gathered at the site. South Staffordshire Council, which is investigating the demolition over potential breaches of the Town and Country Planning Act, said it was for health and safety reasons.

Hopes of seeing the Crooked House rebuilt have been backed by West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

The Taylors have travelled to Corfu and will address the blaze when back, it is understood. Picture: Alamy

Historic England said it was keen to "consider all possible avenues" with the local council to see the pub reconstructed.

"We offered our support to South Staffordshire Council last week and have been in regular contact with the council since to provide specialist advice as needed," said a spokesman.

"We are also happy to engage with the local community."

No final decisions have been made as there were two applications prior to the destruction.