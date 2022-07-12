NASA reveals 'deepest' image of universe using world's most powerful telescope

12 July 2022, 07:19 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 07:24

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest & sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest & sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Picture: Nasa/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

NASA has revealed the "deepest and sharpest infrared image" of the universe that has ever been captured.

The incredible image, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe.

The "deep field" image released at a White House event is filled with lots of stars, with massive galaxies in the foreground and faint and extremely distant galaxies peeking through here and there.

Part of the image is light from not too long after the Big Bang, which was 13.8 billion years ago.

US President Joe Biden was shown the image during a White House briefing.

"These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things, and remind the American people - especially our children - that there's nothing beyond our capacity," President Biden remarked.

Read more: Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to UK under fake name as a child

Read more: 'National heatwave emergency' could be declared in UK as gritters tackle melting roads

President Biden speaks during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officials to preview the first images from the Webb Space Telescope.
President Biden speaks during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officials to preview the first images from the Webb Space Telescope. Picture: Alamy

"We can see possibilities no-one has ever seen before. We can go places no-one has ever gone before."

The $10 billion telescope has also captured four more galactic beauty shots from its initial outward gazes, which will be released on Tuesday.

The images include a view of a giant gaseous planet outside our solar system, two images of a nebula where stars are born and die in spectacular beauty and an update of a classic image of five tightly clustered galaxies that dance around each other.

The James Webb telescope is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging, Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble has stared as far back as 13.4 billion years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour is preparing to force a confidence vote in Boris Johnson's Government

Labour to table motion of no confidence in Govt as Boris to remain PM for 8 weeks

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet

Gritters are being brought out of hibernation to tackle melting roads in the UK as temperatures continue to rise.

'National heatwave emergency' could be declared in UK as gritters tackle melting roads

Liz Truss is one of many candidates who have promised tax cuts - but Rishi Sunak has said they must wait until after inflation has fallen

Sunak promises tax cuts in leadership campaign launch as support for Truss grows

Nicki Minaj was forced to leave a meet-and-greet in London after being 'mobbed' by fans

Nicki Minaj 'mobbed' by fans and forced to leave London meet-and-greet

Olympian Mo Farah has opened up about his past

Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to UK from Somalia as a child

asad

Rwanda plan should be 'done properly', says Grant Shapps

Sir Graham Brady announced the rule change on Monday evening.

Tory timetable for new PM announced: Contenders to need backing of at least 20 colleagues

Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

More train strikes are set to cripple the UK

More travel chaos expected as train drivers vote to strike over pay dispute

afsafs

Transgender Tory MP Jamie Wallis guilty of three driving offences over crash

asfsa

Ava White's family 'ripped apart' by her murder as boy given life sentence, mother says

A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher

Archie Battersbee "has no prospect of recovery", a court has heard

Archie Battersbee 'has no prospect of recovery', hospital lawyers tell court

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is to be charged over an alleged £400m fraud

Bernie Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over ‘£400m offshore assets'

Eleven MPs have now thrown their hat in the ring, including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt.

Who will replace Boris? The Tory contenders battling to become Britain's next PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.

Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec
The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry
The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman.

Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman
Unions warned the Government are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency staff to replace strikers

Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers
Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak for Tory leadership crown

Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts
Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Rachel Johnson dismissed "BS" claims that Boris refurbished Number 10 with "£800 pound rolls of wallpaper"

'They don't even have a salad bowl': Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb
Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena

'I am broken': Lauren Goodger's baby daughter dies two days after giving birth
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they watch 'electrifying' Wimbledon final with Prince George

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer
'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London