'National heatwave emergency' could be declared in UK as gritters tackle melting roads

12 July 2022, 06:03 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 06:04

  • Govt reportedly drawing up plans for first ever 'national heatwave emergency' response
  • Met office issues rare amber heat warning of 'exceptionally high temperatures'
  • Heat reached 32C in London on Tuesday, while Wales recorded it's hottest day of the year so far
  • Forecasters predict temperatures could soar as high as 40C on Sunday
  • Hospital declares 'critical incident' due to staff shortages and ‘prolonged high temperatures'
  • Gritters being brought out of hibernation to tackle melting roads
  • Cabinet sitting delayed due to leaking air-conditioning unit
Gritters are being brought out of hibernation to tackle melting roads in the UK as temperatures continue to rise. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Gritters have been brought out of hibernation to tackle melting roads as plans are reportedly being drawn up to declare Britain's first national heatwave emergency.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after the Met Office issued a rare amber warning of deadly heat on Tuesday, as Brits continue to endure scorching temperatures across the UK.

Hospitals have been forced to declare "critical incidents", while several fires have broken out in the blistering heat.

And now Hampshire County Council said it was preparing to deploy gritters to protect cars against melting roads.

Forecasters say there is a 30% chance that Sunday will be the hottest day ever recorded in the UK - with temperatures expected to spike to 32C in Reading and London and in excess of 35C in the southeast.

Weather forecasting models suggest it is possible temperatures could reach 40C in the UK next weekend.

The warmest day on record in the UK was the 38.7C scorcher recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden in July 2019.

Read more: 'Danger to life' heat warning issued as Brits face '33C' temperatures and fires break out

Read more: UK braces for record-breaking 43C scorcher as heat warning issued

A Cobra meeting was held at Downing Street yesterday by senior government officials, who met to discuss plans for the first-ever heatwave emergency following the amber heat warning, according to the Telegraph.

The rare warning, which has only been issued twice before now, states there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures.

Other issues could include road closures and delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

The Met Office said the warning is in place from 12.01am on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) may also declare a national emergency with a 'level four emergency' if the heat becomes so extreme that 'illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy' as well as those more vulnerable.

"There's a possibility of a level four heatwave," a UKHSA spokesman told The Telegraph. "If it gets above 104F (40C), then it is likely to be a level four heatwave for the first time."

Read more: Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

Visitors enjoy the large sandy beach, sunbathing on July 11, 2022 in Wells-next-the-Sea, United Kingdom
Visitors enjoy the large sandy beach, sunbathing on July 11, 2022 in Wells-next-the-Sea, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

Network Rail has warned speed restrictions are likely to be in place this week on some parts of the network most affected by the hot weather.

While fire services have urged people to have picnics instead of barbecues during the warm weather after a spate of grass fires.

Footage captured yesterday showed a field of crops ablaze outside Ripon, North Yorkshire, as people were urged to avoid the area.

Motorists have been urged to carry water with them, start their journeys earlier in the day, plan their routes and check their vehicles before setting off.

On Monday, Wales recorded its hottest day of the year so far as the mercury reached 28.7C in Cardiff's Bute Park.

In England, the temperature peaked at 32C in Northolt, west London.

England's hottest day so far this year remains the 32.7C recorded at Santon Downham, in Suffolk, on June 17.

The Met Office says the mercury is predicted to rise to 30C in London, Chelmsford, in Essex, and Sudbury, in Suffolk, on Tuesday while the rest of England is expected to see temperatures soar to the late 20s.

The whole of England is largely expected to experience sunny days with some cloud over the next week to match the temperatures of mid to high 20s.

It will cool off a little before temperatures are predicted to spike on Sunday.

On Monday, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge told the PA news agency: "Parts of south-east England could exceed 35C on Sunday.

"At the moment, we are looking at a 30% chance of seeing the hottest temperature recorded in the UK."

