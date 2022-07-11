Ration water and take shorter showers Brits urged as temperatures soar to 33C

11 July 2022, 05:42 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 08:31

Brits swarmed beaches over the weekend as a heatwave hit the country.
Brits swarmed beaches over the weekend as a heatwave hit the country. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

People are being urged to take shorter showers and ration water as temperatures are expected to soar to 33C today.

Sun-seekers swarmed beaches and parks as the warm weather continued over the weekend, with temperatures set to creep up further over the coming days.

Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world's top beach destinations on Monday, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

At the moment the UK's temperature record is 38.7C, set at Cambridge Botanic Garden back in July 2019.

This could be "obliterated" next Sunday, with temperatures possibly exceeding 40C, forecasters warned.

Anglian Water is calling on residents to be aware of how much water they use as the heavenly heatwave continues in the south east.

A health alert has been issued amid rising temperatures.
A health alert has been issued amid rising temperatures. Picture: Getty

Sarah Castelvecchi, Water Saving Manager at Anglian Water, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the fabulous sunshine and being outdoors, however we would like to ask everyone to think about how they are using their water.

"However we would like to ask everyone to think about how they are using their water.

“Every drop of water is precious, so we work hard to make sure there is enough to go around for both today and tomorrow.”

The water company says it expects to see peak demand levels skyrocket, putting pressure on the water network.

Meanwhile, Severn Trent, a water company based in Coventry, asked people to stay safe this summer by staying out of reservoirs.

A lifeguard patrols at the beach in Weymouth.
A lifeguard patrols at the beach in Weymouth. Picture: Getty

They advised families to help save water by using their paddling pool water to keep the garden looking green, switching off the tap while brushing your teeth and cutting a couple of minutes from your morning shower.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said eastern parts of England could see maximum highs of 33C on Monday.

He said high pressure will "dominate" the day, with lots of sunshine, particularly in England and Wales.

"In Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be somewhat hazy at times with thick cloud moving in from the north-west, possibly bringing some rain at times," he said.

"But for most of us it will be a dry and sunny day, well into the high 20s from the morning, with central, southern and eastern parts of England to possibly see maximum highs of 33C.

"So it's very possible tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more.

"It will also be very warm overnight going into Tuesday, remaining in the low 20s in cities, so many may experience an uncomfortable night."

A heat-health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK this week, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

