10 July 2022, 22:15

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100
By Megan Hinton

A local council has granted wardens new powers to issue £100 fines to any dog owner caught without bags to pick up their dog's mess.

A Nottinghamshire council introduced the new measures to tackle those who "flout the rules" by not cleaning up after their pets.

Council wardens now have the power to challenge owners on whether they have the "means to pick up" and can fine them £100 if they are found not to have the right equipment.

If a person fails to pay the fixed penalty notice, they could be taken to magistrates court and ordered to pay £1,000 if convicted.

Rushcliffe council are the latest local authority to implement the rules but similar powers have already been granted in Somerset, Devon, Lancashire and Derbyshire.

The council say they "will be looking to address the issues through education and awareness as well as enforcement, and all our wardens wear official council uniform and carry identification".

Councillors are even urging residents to call a hotline if they are "annoyed by dog fouling" to help them track down the offenders.

Speaking about the new powers, Robin Inglis, of Rushcliffe Borough Council, told the Telegraph: "We're aware the vast majority of dog owners take their responsibilities seriously and these new powers are there to tackle the minority who flout the rules.

"We are keen to protect residents from any of the issues dog fouling raises. The emphasis will be on engaging and educating dog owners and only applying fines where necessary.

"Our message to all dog owners is to always carry bags to ensure you're ready to do the right thing and always pick up after your pet."

