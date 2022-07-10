UK braces for record-breaking 43C scorcher as heat warning issued

10 July 2022, 09:06 | Updated: 10 July 2022, 10:18

Crowds enjoyed the sun at Brighton beach on Saturday.
By Sophie Barnett

Temperatures could reach a sweltering 43C in the UK next week as forecasters warn of "record-breaking" heat.

Brits have been treated to a blanket of sunshine in recent days as a heatwave blasts the nation, but forecasters are warning it may get hotter still.

At the moment the UK's temperature record is 38.7C, set at Cambridge Botanic Garden back in July 2019.

This could be "obliterated" next Sunday, with temperatures possibly exceeding 40C, forecasters warned.

The UK's record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, taken at Heathrow on June 17.

Temperatures could reach 30C today and the heatwave will continue into the week, with temperatures set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, making the country hotter than parts of the Maldives.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates warned that the warmest weather is still to come, telling The Sun : “We’re in for a real rollercoaster which may take people by surprise.

“Next weekend we could have some really exceptional record-breaking heat and it will ramp up suddenly - like someone has turned on the gas.

Crowds enjoyed the sun at Brighton beach on Saturday.
“Some models from America indicate we could see 43C in East Anglia next Sunday, which would obliterate the current UK record."

Experts have issued urgent health warnings as sun-seekers head to the beach to enjoy the sunshine.

A heat-health alert has been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have put in place a Level 2 heat-health alert for the South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber regions.

Meanwhile, the alert level for the East of England, South East and London has been raised from a Level 2 - which had been issued on Thursday - to a Level 3 alert, as forecasters predict highs of 32C (89F).

The alerts will be in place until 9am on Friday July 15, during which time the UKHSA recommends drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol, avoiding physical exertion during the hottest part of the day, and taking special care to check in on the vulnerable and the elderly who find the heat particularly challenging.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of next week.

"Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

"If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather."

