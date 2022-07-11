Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a quarry in Wigan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenager got into difficulty at Dawber Delph, Appley Bridge, on Saturday night, with police called at around 9.40pm.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called out alongside police and ambulance crews to search for the boy in the water.

Following a search the boy was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Brits urged to take shorter showers and ration water as temperatures soar to 33C

The boy's next of kin has been informed, police said.

It came as temperatures soared to the high 20s amid a heatwave in the UK.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three fire engines, a boat and the drone team were deployed.

"Tragically the casualty died at the scene. Our thoughts are with their loved ones."

Lancashire Constabulary said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course."