LBC announces exciting new-look weekend schedule

8 September 2022, 09:58

Listen and subscribe to LBC on Global Player. Picture: LBC
LBC

By LBC

LBC – the UK’s number one commercial news talk station – is announcing a new weekend schedule, packed with fresh voices joining the biggest names in broadcasting, agenda-setting and opinion-led programmes, with LBC’s listeners taking centre stage.

David Lammy

Building on his very successful Saturday afternoon programme on LBC, David Lammy – Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour MP for Tottenham – moves to launch a new Sunday morning show, from 10am to 1pm.

Powered by his authentic, no-nonsense style, Lammy will continue to bring his breadth of opinions and wealth of frontline political experience to LBC in a programme packed with intelligent debate and listeners’ reactions to the day’s stories.

David Lammy will host a new Sunday morning show, from 10am to 1pm.
David Lammy will host a new Sunday morning show, from 10am to 1pm. Picture: LBC

Lewis Goodall

Fresh from launching Global’s new daily podcast, The News Agents, with Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, Lewis Goodall, is a brand-new voice to LBC, hosting a new Friday evening show, from 6pm to 9pm.

Lewis will bring his inside knowledge of Westminster, combined with his sharp insight and unique perspective on the big issues of the day to LBC’s latest agenda-setting programme.

Lewis Goodall will be hosting a new Friday evening show, from 6pm to 9pm
Lewis Goodall will be hosting a new Friday evening show, from 6pm to 9pm. Picture: LBC

Sangita Myska

Sangita Myska, award-winning journalist and news presenter, is confirmed as part of LBC’s powerful weekend line-up, hosting her own Saturday and Sunday afternoon show, from 1pm to 4pm.

Known for her personable and engaging style with callers, coupled with her straight-talking manner, Sangita will cut to the heart of the most important issues as she leads Britain’s conversation.

Sangita Myska will be hosting a new Saturday and Sunday afternoon show, from 1pm to 4pm.
Sangita Myska will be hosting a new Saturday and Sunday afternoon show, from 1pm to 4pm. Picture: LBC

Ben Kentish

LBC’s highly regarded Westminster Editor Ben Kentish builds on his success as a popular and dynamic LBC presenter with a brand-new show on Sunday afternoons from 4pm to 7pm. With his razor-sharp political analysis, Ben has proven to be a first-class presenter, connecting with listeners to debate the big stories that matter to them.

Ben Kentish takes on Sunday afternoons from 4pm to 7pm.
Ben Kentish takes on Sunday afternoons from 4pm to 7pm. Picture: LBC

Tom Swarbrick is the new host of LBC’s popular Drivetime programme, tackling the big stories of the day every weekday from 4pm. He brings a vast amount of experience as a presenter and journalist, plus insider knowledge from his time at Number 10, along with razor-sharp insight, to the new programme.

Elsewhere in the schedule, Ian Payne hosts LBC’s popular late-night show, Monday to Thursday from 10pm to 1pm, and Richard Spurr presents the weekend overnight programme on Saturday and Sunday from 4am to 7am.

The new presenters and shows will join LBC’s line-up which includes some of the best-known names in UK broadcasting, including Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Andrew Marr, Iain Dale and Rachel Johnson.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Managing Editor, said: “As the country begins a new chapter, LBC is delighted to welcome these exciting and compelling voices onto our new-look weekend schedule. Joining our stellar line up of broadcasters and journalists, they will all bring fresh perspective and analysis to the big stories of the day and most importantly, continue to put our listeners centre stage and debate the issues that matter directly with them.”

LBC is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device, LBC.co.uk and also in London on 97.3 FM.

