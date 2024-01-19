NHS faces backlash for urging public to 'walk like a penguin' to avoid slipping as freeze grips Britain

19 January 2024, 13:33

NHS officials have urged people to walk like a penguin
NHS officials have urged people to walk like a penguin. Picture: NHS

By Asher McShane

NHS officials have sparked a backlash after issuing instructions for people to walk like a penguin to avoid slipping on icy pavements.

A group of NHS workers were filmed showing off how to penguin walk outside NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde as part of a public information campaign.

The controversial advice was issued after snow and ice gripped much of the country for the past week. On Tuesday night temperatures plummeted as low as -14C in the Scottish Highlands.

Expert ice walkers: People should copy the gait of penguins, says the NHS
Expert ice walkers: People should copy the gait of penguins, says the NHS. Picture: Alamy

The idea behind the penguin walk is to keep a person’s centre of gravity directly over the feet to minimise the chance of a nasty fall.

Dr Emilia Crighton, the director for public health on the board, said: “While it might seem silly to walk or waddle like penguin, the alternative may be a nasty injury or even a time in hospital.

“Remember, when it comes to getting around on ice, penguins know best, so when you’re out and about in the next few days, adopting the penguin stance is a really effective way to move without falling.”

The advice states: “Step 1 - legs out, Step 2 - soft knee bend, Step 3 - arms out.”

One person from Aberdeen, Brian Gray Stewart, wrote online: 'How about some effective snow/ice clearance instead?'

Maxwell Marlow, director of research at thinktank the Adam Smith Institute, said: “As we can see, the NHS has now created its own Ministry of Silly Walks, despite the public never asking for it.”

However some people defended the advice, saying it is a low cost solution that could help people avoid a nasty fall.

