Tragedy as mum of Nicola Payne, who went missing 31 years ago, dies before her daughter's mystery is solved

7 March 2023, 11:32

The mother of Nicola Payne has died
The mother of Nicola Payne has died. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The mother of a young woman who went missing more than 30 years ago has died without ever finding out what caused her daughter to disappear.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicola Payne, 18, went missing while walking in thick fog in a wasteland in Coventry on December 14, 1991. It should have been a five minute journey to her parents' house - but she never arrived.

Police have always believed the mother of one was murdered that day and her body buried somewhere locally.

But no trace of Ms Payne's body has ever been found, despite widespread searches of homes, forests and rivers. Private investigators, including Peter Faulding, who helped in the recent hunt for Nicola Bulley, also took part.

Ms Payne disappeared after leaving her seven-month-old son Owen with boyfriend Jason Cooke at his home to visit her mother and father.

Police reconstruction of the last movements of Nicola Payne
Police reconstruction of the last movements of Nicola Payne. Picture: Getty

Police have made several arrests in connection with her disappearance over the years, but two men were acquitted in 2015 after a botched police investigation.

Now Ms Payne's mother Marilyn has died aged 77, her family said.

In an announcement on Facebook, they said: "Nicola's family are devastated to announce the death of her mum, Marilyn Payne.

"A tenacious woman who never gave up on finding her daughter and laying her to rest.

"The bravery she showed was extraordinary, and now her determination will continue through her family and many friends in order to finally bring Nicola home."

Marilyn and John Payne never stopped appealing for the truth
Marilyn and John Payne never stopped appealing for the truth. Picture: Alamy

Marilyn and her husband John never gave up hope in their quest to find the truth about their daughter's disappearance. The family last made a public appeal in 2021, the 30th anniversary of Nicola going missing.

Her aunt Melanie Eales, told LBC at the time that Marilyn's fear was "to leave this world not knowing what happened to Nic. They just want to know, it would just give them some peace.

"At the beginning of every year, for the last 30 years, I've always thought maybe this is our year," Ms Eales added.

|Maybe somebody out there will be brave enough. Come forward, do it anonymously, just drop a note somewhere and say this is where she is.

"Just try and think how it must feel to not have your child and not know where they are."

Read more: Family of Nicola Payne who disappeared 3 decades ago say her case is more relevant than ever

Read more: Family of Nicola Payne who disappeared 3 decades ago say her case is more relevant than ever

Anyone with information about Ms Payne's disappearance should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or via its Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Koreas Tensions

North Korean leader’s sister threatens ‘overwhelming action’ against US

TV extra arrested (l) after car crash killed three (top r and bottom r)

TV extra arrested for breach of the peace at scene of horror crash that left three dead for two days

Vatican Parthenon Marbles

Vatican set to return Parthenon fragments to Greece

Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of Olivia's murder

Man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, ‘lay in wait for his intended target’ with two loaded guns, court hears

Africa Malnutrition in Pregnant Women

Acute malnutrition among pregnant women surges in poorer countries

Questions have been raised over why it took police so long to find the crash scene. Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanne-Active died in the crash

Police slammed for taking 48 hours to find car crash - as survivor’s mum says victim lay beside dead friends for two days
France Pension Protests

France braces for nationwide strikes over plan to raise retirement age

Hong Kong Model Killed

Woman arrested in mainland China over Hong Kong model’s murder

Changes to GP rules could mean the end of the 8am scramble

No more 8am appointment scramble: Now GPs have to give patients a slot or refer them elsewhere the first time they call

Greggs is planning to open 150 branches this year after a surge in sales during the cost of living squeeze

Greggs plans to open 150 new UK stores this year as sales surge with more people buying low-cost meals

Britain wants to buy its own set of spy balloons

Britain considers buying its own spy balloons as interest grows after Chinese device flies over US

Exclusive
Charles Bronson's son has insisted his father is a reformed character

Charles Bronson’s son says his dad 'has kept his nose clean' for the last 8 years and 'he wants a chance at freedom’

Japan Rocket Failure

Japan’s space agency forced to destroy H3 rocket after failed launch

Snow is set to hit London tomorrow

London to get snow this week, says Met Office, as Arctic blast makes Brits shiver in freezing temperatures

The man seen being gunned down by Russian troops in the harrowing footage has been hailed a martyr

Ukrainian prisoner of war hailed a martyr after saying ‘glory to Ukraine’ before being executed by Russians

Leaked messages show Mr Hancock discuss a plan to withhold cash to convince an MP to vote for Government restrictions

'Appalling': Hancock considered blocking funds for disabled children's centre to convince MP to vote for restrictions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charlotte Lynch writes: "I was just doing my job. I was clearly a journalist, but I could have been somebody simply walking by. I was not committing a crime."

'I was just doing my job!' LBC Reporter opens up on arrest as protection for journalists added into anti-protest laws
China Congress

US policies will lead to ‘conflict and confrontation’ – Chinese foreign minister

NHS guidance drops the word woman or uses it on top of non-gendered language

Bring back the word 'woman' in gender-inclusive pages about ovarian cancer, childbirth and menopause, NHS told
Sophie, left, waited for help for hours

Survivor of Wales horror crash that killed three 'left lying next to friends' bodies calling for help for two days'
According to reports, it's understood a rarely used measure contained within the Human Rights Act will be harnessed and will 'radically curtail' human rights claims.

Suella Braverman vows to push human rights laws to the limit in latest immigration crackdown
Sinister WhatsApp messages show cop Wayne Couzens joking about rape with colleagues prior to Sarah Everard's murder

Sinister WhatsApp messages show cop Wayne Couzens joking about rape with colleagues prior to Sarah Everard's murder
P-22 in the Griffith Park area near Los Angeles city centre in 2014

Famous Hollywood mountain lion buried by tribes

A Ukrainian serviceman puts out a fire on a burning tank in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Zelensky vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in

The sister of Eve Smith (L) who died in a crash alongside two friends has said she hopes her sister is "safe up there", as police refer themselves to an independent watchdog following claims they dismissed worried relatives concerns.

Sister of 21-year-old killed in crash shares heartbreaking tribute as police refer themselves to watchdog
Jason Brodeur sits at his desk in the Florida Senate

Political bloggers in Florida could be forced to register or face fines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK
TOM AND STEPHEN KINNOCK

Shadow Immigration Minister slams Tory migration plans claiming it 'won't work' and will 'compound the situation'
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour

Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms
James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created
Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support
Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit