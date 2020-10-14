Northern Ireland: Schools, pubs and restaurants set to close for weeks

14 October 2020, 08:14 | Updated: 14 October 2020, 09:13

Northern Ireland is facing four weeks of tougher covid restrictions
Northern Ireland is facing four weeks of tougher covid restrictions. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Schools, pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland are set to close for up to four weeks in a 'circuit break' lockdown after executive ministers agreed to the changes.

Pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will close for two, one of which will cover the half-term Halloween break.

The tighter restrictions do not amount to a full scale lockdown similar to that imposed during the first wave of the virus, but the measures nevertheless mark a significant ramping up of the response to spiralling infection rates.

Shops will remain open, as will gyms for individual training.

Read more: Scientists say circuit breaker lockdown would save thousands of lives

Churches will also reopen open. It is understood a 25-person limit will be placed on funerals and weddings.

The restrictions were agreed after a meeting of the Stormont executive that extended past midnight and into Wednesday morning.

A formal announcement is expected to be made during a special sitting of the Assembly in Belfast later on Wednesday.

It is expected that most sporting activities will be limited to elite athletes for the four weeks.

It is understood off licences will be required to shut at 8pm

The current restrictions on household mixing are expected to remain as they are.

That would means no mixing of households in private dwellings, with exceptions including those joined in social bubbles, and gatherings in the gardens of private dwellings limited to six people from no more than two households.

It is anticipated that closures of hospitality outlets will come into force on Friday October 16. The other measures would be rolled out from Monday October 19.

After the late night executive meeting concluded, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tweeted: "The Exec has given painstaking consideration to next steps.

"We know this is hard and that people will be worried about their livelihoods, but we will do everything we possibly can to make sure there are protections in place for businesses, workers and families."

Earlier, during a break from the at times strained discussions, First Minister Arlene Foster vowed to "stand by" any businesses and individuals impacted by any new measures.

The DUP leader, who will make the announcement in the Assembly, insisted it was not an option to "close the country down".

"For those who will be impacted by any restrictions that we agree, we will stand with you, and we will help you and financially support you as best we can," she said.

Mrs Foster said it was "critical" that "long term" school closures were avoided.

A further seven deaths with Covid-19 and another 863 cases were reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

Some 6,286 new positive cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 21,898.

As of Tuesday, there were 150 patients in hospitals with Covid-19, including 23 in intensive care.

The Derry and Strabane Council area has been experiencing the highest infection rate in the UK and Ireland, with a seven day average of 970 cases per 100,000 people.

The area is already subject to additional localised restrictions.

