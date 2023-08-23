£20,000 reward offered after father-to-be, 21, stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

23 August 2023, 10:20 | Updated: 23 August 2023, 12:32

A £20,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that will help bring the attackers to justice.
A £20,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that will help bring the attackers to justice. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

A £20,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information to help bring those responsible for the death of Takayo Nembhard last year to justice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rapper Takayo Nembhard died aged 21 last year after he was stabbed in an “unprovoked” attack at Notting Hill Carnival.

Mr Nembhard, who was a father-to-be, was knifed at around 8pm on Monday 29 August 2022 under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove.

He later died in hospital as a result of his injuries. The post-mortem revealed he died of a stab wound to the groin, which hit his femoral artery.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering a £20,000 reward to anybody who can provide anonymous information that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Any information the charity receives is passed on to detectives, while guaranteeing you stay completely anonymous.

Mr Nembhard, from Bristol, was a rapper who performed under the name TKorStretch. He was expecting a child with his partner, who has since given birth.

A homicide investigation was launched following the expectant father’s death and detectives have continued to examine CCTV footage and track down information on his attackers over the year.

Read more: Murder probe after man, 26, sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ after answering door of Gateshead home

Read more: 'We stand by her': Friends of serial baby killer Lucy Letby refuse to believe she’s guilty

Takayo Nembhard died after a stabbing at the festival last year.
Takayo Nembhard died after a stabbing at the festival last year. Picture: Met Police

Several arrests have been made amid ongoing enquiries into his death, the most recent being made last week, but nobody has yet been charged.

Officers are set to attend Notting Hill Carnival this weekend to make fresh appeals and talk to visitors.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, from Specialist Crime, said: “It has been a year since Takayo died and his family remain devastated at his loss. His son, who was born in November, is growing up having never known his dad.

“Takayo was a talented rapper and singer from Bristol who had visited the carnival with his friends and sister. He had done nothing to provoke the attack that day.

“We still really need the help of anyone who has information to bring those responsible to justice. I hope the offer of this substantial reward from the charity Crimestoppers with the appeal to contact them anonymously will encourage people to do the right thing.”

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or taking photos in the area at the time of the incident.

Takayo Nembhard died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove..
Takayo Nembhard died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove.. Picture: Alamy

Reflecting on a year since his death, Mr Nembhard’s family said: “Almost a year on, our family are in disbelief and continued sadness that Takayo’s passing goes unpunished. We will never get over him but justice being served will help us to move on.”

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Takayo was part of a loving and caring family. At the time of his murder, he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together.

“There were many witnesses to the killing who could have vital information, but for whatever reason, have not yet come forward. Our charity, which is independent of the police, gives you the opportunity to pass on information about crime whilst staying completely anonymous.

“I know how hard it is to speak up, but you could make a difference. Every piece of information, no matter how small, is a step closer towards finding justice for Takayo.”

A dedicated page has been set up where witnesses can upload photos and videos of the incident. It is simple to use and can be accessed here Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG22.

Anyone wishing to remain 100 per cent anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling freephone 0800 555 111. They never ask for your personal information and they do not track your device.

To qualify for the reward, you must contact Crimestoppers directly. The reward is valid between 23 August and 23 November 2023 for information they exclusively receive and pass on that leads to conviction.

