Murder probe after man, 26, sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ after answering door of Gateshead home

The victim was fatally attacked in Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton, Gateshead. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

A murder probe has been launched after a man died when he opened the front door and was sprayed in the face with suspected ammonia.

Andy Foster, 26, died after 11pm on Sunday when he was attacked on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton, Gateshead.

Two people knocked on the front door of the property and when Andy opened the door they sprayed him with the corrosive substance and fled.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Police said a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.He was released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts go out to Andy’s family and loved ones after he has sadly passed away.

“This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support them in any way that we can during this exceptionally difficult time.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how Andy has ultimately lost his life.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“At this time, I am now appealing to the public for their help – and would urge any further witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“Your support could prove vital as we look to find answers for Andy’s family.”

Anyone with information can use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230820-1369.

Members of the public can also report information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.