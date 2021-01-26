Breaking News

Number of global Covid cases passes 100 million, latest figures show

26 January 2021, 20:06 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 20:49

More than 100 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide
More than 100 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The number of coronavirus cases recorded around the world has passed 100 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

It comes on the same day the UK passed the grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-related deaths, according to both the government's official figures and data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Leading the way in the total number of infections is the United States of America, which has so far recorded more than 25.3 million cases - or one-quarter of the world's cases.

The total number in the US is almost equal to the next four countries combined: India - 10,676,838; Brazil - 8,871,393; Russia - 3,716,228; and the UK - 3,700,235.

Meanwhile, the global death toll currently stands at more than 2.1 million, with the US also clearly ahead of other nations.

European nations make up the rest of the top 10 nations for cases - France, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Germany - while Colombia, Argentina and Mexico lie just outside that bracket.

Read more: UK PM 'deeply sorry' for lives lost as Covid deaths pass 100,000

Read more: More than 100,000 people have now died with Covid in the UK

The Covid pandemic's spread across Europe is increasingly being powered by the highly-transmissive variant first detected last year in south-east England, health experts have said.

Viggo Andreasen, an assistant professor in mathematical epidemiology at Roskilde University, west of Copenhagen, said the new variant is a game-changer.

"On the surface, things may look good but underneath, the (new) variant is looming," he said. "Everyone in the business knows that there is a new game on its way."

But other mutated versions of the virus have also surfaced in Brazil and South Africa.

Meanwhile, the European Union has warned pharmaceutical giants that develop coronavirus vaccines to honour their contractual obligations after slow deliveries of shots from two companies hampered the rollout in several nations.

The bloc had already hit out at AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee the delivery of vaccines without a valid explanation, and expressed displeasure over delivery delays from Pfizer-BioNTech last week.

Read more: Vaccine producers 'must honour obligations', von der Leyen says

Watch: Longer delay between Covid jabs could give 'better immunity' - JCVI member

On Tuesday, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the World Economic Forum: "Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines. To create a truly global common good.

"And now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their obligations."

In the US, senior aides to President Joe Biden have started talks with Republicans and Democrats over a 1.9 trillion dollar (£1.4 trillion) coronavirus relief package.

And in Africa, South African President and African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa has called on richer nations to release surplus vaccine doses to the rest of the world.

Addressing the virtual World Economic Forum, Mr Ramaphosa highlighted the African Union's efforts to secure vaccines for African nations and the impact of Covid-19 on the continent.

"We are deeply concerned about the problem of vaccine nationalism, which, unless addressed, will endanger the recovery of all countries," he said.

"Ending the pandemic worldwide will require greater collaboration on the rollout of vaccines, ensuring that no country is left behind in this effort."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

A worker puts up a sign on the door of a new Covid-19 ward being set up at the Military Hospital in Lisbon

Global coronavirus cases top 100 million

Donald Trump

US Senate rejects Republican motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial
Winston, a silverback gorilla, in his enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, California

Signs of recovery among coronavirus-hit gorillas

International Space Station

First private space crew paying £40m each to fly to station

Winter Weather Chicago

Foot of snow blankets parts of US Mid West, disrupting travel
A Hampton Inn hotel is severely damaged

Teenager killed as tornado rips through Alabama town

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Grieving son calls for public inquiry into Government's 'terrible' handling of Covid

Grieving son calls for public inquiry into Government's 'terrible' handling of Covid
'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

'UK must adopt zero Covid strategy to stop new variants'

James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work

James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work
James branded the situation 'hellish'

'She's running out of data on her phone so can't access emails for free school meal vouchers'
This caller told Nick he was fined £150

Wandsworth resident hit with huge fine for putting rubbish out early
Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has never taken medication

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has 'never taken medication'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London