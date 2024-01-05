Oscar Pistorius freed from prison on parole, nearly 11 years after murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius has been freed from jail after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, nearly eleven year years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Paralympics champion shot Ms Steenkamp several times through a bathroom door in 2013 in their home in Pretoria, South Africa.

He later claimed he had mistaken his partner for a burglar.

Pistorius, now 37, was convicted of murder in 2015 and sentenced to over 13 years in prison.

Under South African law, prisoners are entitled to be released on parole halfway through their sentence.

Read more: Oscar Pistorius 'has become grey and bloated' during prison stint as he faces assassination fears upon release

Read more: Inside the fortress mansion that killer Paralympian Oscar Pistorius will call home as he's due for release in days

Oscar Pistorius crying in court after killing Ms Steenkamp. Picture: Getty

Pistorius will live under strict conditions until his prison terms expires in 2029. Those include a requirement that he stays at home for most of the day and does not speak to journalists.

Pistorius will also need to avoid drinking alcohol, as well as undertake anger management therapy and gender-based violence programmes.

Ms Steenkamp's mother June said in a statement: "We have always known that parole is part of the South African legal system, and we have always said that the law must take its course."

She added: "Oscar Pistorius's release on parole, subject to certain conditions, has affirmed Barry and my belief in the South African justice system," she said, in a reference to her late husband.

"The conditions imposed by the parole board, which includes anger management courses and programs on gender-based violence, send out a clear message that gender based violence is taken seriously."

Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius in 2012. Picture: Getty

"Has there been justice for Reeva?" she asked. "Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence."

She added: "My only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva's legacy."

Pistorius shot 29-year-old Ms Steenkamp with a 9mm, later claiming her believed a burglar had broken in as prosecutors said he launched an attack in fury after a row.

Ms Steenkamp, a model and law student, is said to have died almost instantly.

Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide, effectively manslaughter, before an appeal saw him convicted of murder.

He is expected to end up living at an estate run by his property tycoon uncle Arnold, who effectively raised him after his mother died.

Pistorius, who had both of his legs amputated below the knee as a baby after being born with a congenital bone issue, won Paralympics gold medals in running across three sets of games, from 2004-2012.

He also competed in the 2012 London Olympics, where he became the first double amputee participant, and the 2011 World Championships.