Oscar Pistorius freed from prison on parole, nearly 11 years after murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

5 January 2024, 06:57 | Updated: 5 January 2024, 07:17

Oscar Pistorius has been freed from jail after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius has been freed from jail after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, nearly eleven year years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Paralympics champion shot Ms Steenkamp several times through a bathroom door in 2013 in their home in Pretoria, South Africa.

He later claimed he had mistaken his partner for a burglar.

Pistorius, now 37, was convicted of murder in 2015 and sentenced to over 13 years in prison.

Under South African law, prisoners are entitled to be released on parole halfway through their sentence.

Read more: Oscar Pistorius 'has become grey and bloated' during prison stint as he faces assassination fears upon release

Read more: Inside the fortress mansion that killer Paralympian Oscar Pistorius will call home as he's due for release in days

Oscar Pistorius crying in court after killing Ms Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius crying in court after killing Ms Steenkamp. Picture: Getty

Pistorius will live under strict conditions until his prison terms expires in 2029. Those include a requirement that he stays at home for most of the day and does not speak to journalists.

Pistorius will also need to avoid drinking alcohol, as well as undertake anger management therapy and gender-based violence programmes.

Ms Steenkamp's mother June said in a statement: "We have always known that parole is part of the South African legal system, and we have always said that the law must take its course."

She added: "Oscar Pistorius's release on parole, subject to certain conditions, has affirmed Barry and my belief in the South African justice system," she said, in a reference to her late husband.

"The conditions imposed by the parole board, which includes anger management courses and programs on gender-based violence, send out a clear message that gender based violence is taken seriously."

Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius in 2012
Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius in 2012. Picture: Getty

"Has there been justice for Reeva?" she asked. "Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence."

She added: "My only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva's legacy."

Pistorius shot 29-year-old Ms Steenkamp with a 9mm, later claiming her believed a burglar had broken in as prosecutors said he launched an attack in fury after a row.

Ms Steenkamp, a model and law student, is said to have died almost instantly.

Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide, effectively manslaughter, before an appeal saw him convicted of murder.

He is expected to end up living at an estate run by his property tycoon uncle Arnold, who effectively raised him after his mother died.

June Steenkamp
June Steenkamp. Picture: Getty

Pistorius, who had both of his legs amputated below the knee as a baby after being born with a congenital bone issue, won Paralympics gold medals in running across three sets of games, from 2004-2012.

He also competed in the 2012 London Olympics, where he became the first double amputee participant, and the 2011 World Championships.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Japanese firefighters

Dozens still missing as survivors pulled from rubble after deadly quakes

Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations against him made by Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre claims she was sex-trafficked to Prince Andrew and 'two of the world's most respected politicians'

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius released on parole after 2013 shooting of girlfriend

Victoria Atkins has told striking junior doctors that the NHS 'belongs to all of us'

'NHS belongs to all of us, not just you', Health Secretary tells striking junior doctors, as walkout enters third day

North Korea

North Korea conducts artillery drills along disputed sea border

Andrew has been reported to the police after newly released documents made fresh allegations about his relationship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew reported to police after being named 69 times in Epstein files, with calls for Charles to comment

A party boat sank in the Thames amid widespread flooding

Party boat sinks in Thames amid widespread flooding in Storm Henk, as east London canal bursts its banks

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli defence minister spells out vision for next steps in Gaza

Sudan Talks

General gives ‘unwavering commitment’ to ceasefire as Sudanese war rumbles on

Indonesia Train Crash

At least three people killed in train collision in Java

Prince Andrew will never return to the royal fold, sources have claimed.

Prince Andrew ‘will never return’ to royal fold after Epstein documents as King resolved to oust Duke from Royal Lodge

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Labour party will 'fight fire with fire'.

Starmer vows to ‘fight fire with fire’ in general election against Conservatives after Sunak quelled talk of May poll

The second batch of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein have been released.

Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton named in second round of Epstein court documents

The gunman was a student at the Iowa school.

Student gunman, 17, kills child and injures several others in Iowa school shooting

School Shooting Iowa

One pupil killed and five people wounded in shooting at high school in Iowa

Glynis Johns, the actress who played Mrs Banks in the classic 1964 Disney film Mary Poppins, has died aged 100

'Her light shined brightly for 100 years': Mary Poppins star Glynis Johns who played Mrs Banks dies aged 100

Latest News

See more Latest News

The last remaining member of the elite World War 2 SAS 'originals' regiment has died aged 103

Last member of wartime SAS 'originals' Major Mike Sadler dies aged 103

Gibbons (left) and Patten-Walsh (right) have been jailed for terrorism.

Two white supremacists jailed for terrorism offences after targeting Harry and Meghan's son in neo-Nazi podcast
A body has been found during the search for missing Laura Wilkie.

Body found in search for missing woman who disappeared just days before Christmas

Ms Spears put the rumours to rest, writing on Instagram: "Just so we're clear most of the news is trash!!!

'I Wanna Go': Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new album and vows to never 'return to the music industry'
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two explosions in Iran.

ISIS claims responsibility for double blast at Iranian memorial that left 84 dead and hundreds injured
Belarus Eve Lukashenko

Belarus president gives himself immunity from prosecution

Dallas County sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting happened before school started, so there were few pupils and staff there.

Three injured after Iowa school shooting

A Delta Airlines plane

Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain mid-flight due in court

Iran Explosions

Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran bombings which killed at least 84

Germany Animals’ Christmas

Unsold Christmas trees on the menu for elephants and bison at Berlin Zoo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Royal experts have hailed the bombshell release of the unredacted Epstein files as the 'final nail in the coffin' for Prince Andrew

Devastating Epstein files is 'final nail in the coffin' for 'problem' Prince Andrew, experts warn
'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim
Prince Andrew has been named in court documents relating to Epstein

What does the release of the Epstein documents mean for Prince Andrew?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit