Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the board - see full list of winners
13 March 2023, 08:02 | Updated: 13 March 2023, 08:46
Michelle Yeoh has made history at the Oscars after sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the board.
The multiverse sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, claimed seven prizes including best directing and best picture, the biggest of the night.
Lead Michelle Yeoh won best actress for her portrayal of laundromat manager Evelyn Wang, who stumbles across a “multiverse” of alternative realities, becoming the first person of south-east Asian descent to win the award.
Taking to the stage, she said: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.
"Dream big, dreams do come true. Ladies, never let anyone tell you you are past your prime."
She added: "This is history in the making."
Yeoh later added that she had "kung-fud" the "glass ceiling" with her win.
"I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time and tonight we frigging broke that glass ceiling," she said.
"I kung-fud it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who have felt unseen or unheard."
Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar for best supporting actress in the film, along with former Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan taking best supporting actor.
Lee Curtis paid tribute to all the special people in her life after her win, giving a particular nod to her parents, Hollywood stalwarts Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.
She said: "My mother and father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories, I just won an Oscar."
Vietnam-born American star Ke Huy Quan received a standing ovation as he took to the stage, becoming the first person from an Asian background to win the category.
"My journey started on a boat," he said.
"I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage."
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert jointly known as "The Daniels", took home the award for best directing - only the third time it has gone to a duo.
The pair used their acceptance speech to denounce the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in the US.
Scheinert said: “This one is dedicated to the mommies of the world, to our moms, specifically my mom and dad, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedy films or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody!”
Everything Everywhere All at Once also won the awards for best writing and best film editing.
Among other winners was Brendan Fraser, who won best actor for The Whale.
The Mummy actor, 54, was visibly emotional as he thanked director Darren Aronofsky for "throwing me a creative life-line".
Costume designer Ruth E Carter became the first African-American to win two Academy Awards for best costume design - for her work on the first Black Panther film and now its sequel, Wakanda Forever.
Meanwhile, All Quiet On The Western Front also enjoyed a successful night, continuing its runaway success at the Baftas last month, by securing four awards including best cinematography and original score.
