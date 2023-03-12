Gary Lineker 'will host FA Cup coverage next weekend' after striking deal with TV bosses

Gary Lineker is pictured outside his home in Barnes, south west London on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Gary Lineker will return to host FA Cup coverage next weekend after reportedly striking a deal with TV bosses.

The suspended Match of the Day presenter has been at the centre of a days-long political storm after comparing "language" around the government's Illegal Migration Bill with the "1930s Germany".

After refusing to apologise for the since-deleted tweet, Lineker was forced to step back from hosting duties by the Corporation.

A TV source told The Sun: "Gary will be back to host the BBC's FA Cup coverage. A deal has been struck.

"If the BBC have agreed to allow him to keep tweeting his anti-Tory views, it will be seen as a major victory for Gary, but the details of the deal are unclear at this stage."

Davie told BBC News on Saturday that he will not be resigning. Picture: BBC

Negotiations between Lineker and BBC bosses on returning to his usual hosting duties are also said to be progressing.

Talks are "moving in the right direction" but issues remain "not fully resolved", BBC News reported on Sunday evening.

The apparent breakthrough came hours after Lineker's son George, 31, insisted his dad would stay "firm" on the issue of refugees.

He told The Mirror: "Dad is a good man, a good human, and I'm proud of him for standing by his word.

"That's why he was pulled off the show - because he wouldn't apologise."

Director general Tim Davie admitted that the England World Cup legend is "the best in the business" and "a superb broadcaster".

He said that "success for me is getting Gary back on air", adding that he will now consider reviewing the corporation's free speech policy in order to attain such an outcome.

Davie also insisted he will not be resigning over the furore, which prompted a walkout of staff, pundits and presenters which made Match of the Day, Football Focus, Fighting Talk, Final Score and more impossible to broadcast as normal.

Gary Lineker waves to photographers gathered outside the King Power stadium on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

The BBC chief added: "As a keen sports fan I know to miss programming is a real blow and I’m sorry about that. We are working very hard to resolve this situation and make sure we get output on air."

A silent 20-minute Premier League highlights show instead played at 10.20pm on Saturday, with the slot filled by Tom Hanks film "Sully".

A continuity announcer told viewers: "We're sorry we're unable to show our normal Match of the Day, including commentary tonight, but here now is the best action from today's Premier League matches."