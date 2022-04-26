P&O ferry with up to 410 passengers on board limps to port after being adrift for hours

26 April 2022, 15:32 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 16:36

The European Causeway went adrift in the Irish sea
The European Causeway went adrift in the Irish sea. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

P&O Ferry European Causeway limped into port this afternoon after suffering a 'mechanical issue' and spending several hours adrift in the Irish Sea.

P&O Ferries said the huge passenger ship suffered a "temporary mechanical issue".

"The Causeway is now continuing to the Port under its own propulsion, with local tugs on standby," the firm said.

"There are no reported injuries on aboard and all relevant authorities have been informed. Full and independent inspections will follow."

The European Causeway, which can carry up to 410 passengers, had run adrift about five miles off Larne Harbour.

It left Cairnryan at about 12:00 BST and was due to arrive at Larne Harbour at 14:00 but got into trouble at around 13:30.

P&O confirmed the vessel lost power after a "mechanical issue" and that a full inspection would take place when the ship reaches port.

The European Causeway had been held in Larne by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) from 25 March after an inspection raised safety concerns. The ship was eventually cleared to sail on April 8 following another inspection.

The P&O Ferry was adrift at sea after a mechanical issue
The P&O Ferry was adrift at sea after a mechanical issue. Picture: Vesselfinder

Tug boats from Larne and Belfast were deployed to bring it it back to port, P&O tweeted.

The RNLI lifeboat was also deployed.

A ship tracking website showed the vessel's automatic identification system (AIS) status is set to Not Under Command, a status used when a vessel “is unable to manoeuvre… and therefore unable to keep out of the way of another vessel.”

Karl Turner, Labour MP for East Hull, posted online: “P&O Ferries vessels should be rebranded with a Government Health Warning tattooed to the ships bows. This looks dangerous. We mustn’t jump to conclusions here but it’s worrying. Let’s hope and prey that all crew and passengers (if she is carrying passengers) are safe and well.”

"Experienced crews are incredibly important for safety at sea. Why are P&O Ferries so easily prepared to risk the safety of passengers and crews of these vessels? What’s going on Grant Shapps?"

A RNLI spokesperson said that three lifeboats had been sent to the scene.

The European Causeway is currently five miles off the coast of Larne, according to tracking website Marine Traffic.

Earlier The Trade Unions Congress (TUC) called for a public and commercial boycott of P&O Ferries.

Government ties with its Dubai-based owner DP World should also be severed, according to the union organisation.

P&O Ferries sacked nearly 800 seafarers with no notice last month, replacing them with cheaper agency workers.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "P&O and DP World must not be allowed to get away with their scandalous and unlawful treatment of staff.

"Companies who behave like corporate gangsters deserve far more than a slap on the wrist.

"Ministers must sever all commercial ties with P&O and its owner DP World and ensure they do not receive a single penny of taxpayers' money.

"After their appalling behaviour P&O deserve to be given pariah status."

The TUC said DP World has "lucrative Government contracts" to run the Port of Southampton and London Gateway port in Thurrock, Essex.

The company is expected to restart sailings between Dover and Calais for freight customers on the Spirit of Britain vessel by Wednesday.

Passenger services are expected to resume early next week.

P&O Ferries has not operated between Dover and Calais since the mass sackings on March 17.

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said: "We're pleased to have welcomed tourist passengers and freight customers back on board some of our ships and we're looking forward to having all of our services running again as soon as mandatory safety tests have been passed.

"P&O Ferries is now a modern, dynamic, competitive and viable business which can meet customer needs flexibly in a way that has not been possible in the past.

"As part of our long term commitment to the business, we are investing in a new generation of fully efficient, low impact ships on Dover-Calais.

"In addition, a new class of ship - due to enter service in 2023 - will reduce turnaround time in the ports, reducing operating costs and emissions.

"Our newly formed and forward looking operational relationship with DFDS is also focused on customer service through delivering greater flexibility, more frequency and easier travel.

"As we have also already made clear, we will continue to comply fully with any national minimum wage obligations introduced by the UK Government."

Spirit Of Britain was detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) on April 12 after safety issues were found, but was cleared to sail on Friday.

