Joe Biden’s doctor 'met with Parkinson’s disease specialist in White House'

A Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed medical center has visited White House eight times since August 2023, according to US reports. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Joe Biden’s doctor has met with a leading Washington neurologist at the White House, according to US reports.

Yesterday the US president ruled out taking an independent cognitive test and releasing the findings publicly.

It comes after he was roundly criticised for his performance in the debate against Donald Trump.

According to the New York post, Dr Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed medical center, met with Dr Kevin O’Connor, Mr Biden’s long-time doctor.

Dr Cannard has visited the White House house eight times since August 2023.

Mr Biden has repeatedly ruled out taking any cognitive test.

In August 2020, in response to a question from a reporter, he said: “Why the hell would I take a test?”

According to the Washington Post, a White House aide said Dr O’Connor has never recommended Mr Biden take a cognitive test.

Mr Biden was asked on US TV on Friday whether he had taken tests for his cognitive abilities.

He replied: “I get a cognitive test every day.

“Everything I do – you know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world.”