Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan died hours before he was due in court on drugs charges

Paul Danan was found dead on the day he was due to appear in court. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Hollyoaks star Paul Danan died at the age of 46 just hours before he was due in court on drugs charges.

Danan was due to appear today at Warrington Magistrates’ Court for a plea hearing after being charged with being in possession of class A drugs, according to court papers. He was also facing a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Cheshire Police confirmed that Danan was set to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court today. The charges related to an incident on Burtonwood Road, Warrington, on Wednesday 2 October 2024, the force said.

Tributes poured in as his management confirmed the star's passing on Thursday morning.

In a statement, they said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

Danan recently uploaded an audition for A Twelfth Night on instagram. Picture: Instagram

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues."No further comments will be made at this time."

Danan's cause of death has not been confirmed.

Danan was best known for his turn as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks as well as starring in the original series of Celebrity Love Island in 2005.

In 2017, Danan took part in Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother, where he was evicted early, and said at the time he hoped the series would give him a "second chance" at his career.

Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan has died aged 46, his management company has said. Picture: Alamy

He regularly called for his return to Hollyoaks, and later began the podcast The Morning After With Paul Danan, which lasted from 2019 until 2023.

His other appearances included E4's Celebrity Coach Trip, and Channel 4 sketch comedy programme The Kevin Bishop Show.

Friends and Fans flooded social media with tributes to the Naughties star following his passing.

Big Brother legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace said: “Paul Danan... a friend of mine... I'm so shocked and heartbroken.... my darling man... I will cherish all our happy memories.

“RIP u beautiful amazing talented human.”

Actor Michael Greco shared a snap of Danan and wrote: "Truly gutted to read this. Was such a wonderful soul that wanted to bring a smile to everyone he met.

"In this world of falsities and fake people, you were a genuine and true person."

He continued: "R.I.P. Paul, you will be sorely missed by many people."

Paul Danan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

One X user wrote: "Sad news that Paul Danan has passed away. I am old enough to remember him in Hollyoaks before the Celebrity show stuff. Always sad when someone passes that young!"

Another said: "So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Danan Met him a few times and despite all the public face he was a good guy. RIP Paul."

While a third devastated fan wrote: "I'm so sad I really loved Paul Danan. His podcast got me through lockdown. Terrible news. He had his struggles but a good guy under it all."

Speaking in 2023, Danan said it was a “miracle” he was still alive after collapsing at his parent's home due to his addiction to e-cigarettes.

Following the incident, the star set up an acting school for people struggling with addiction.

Speaking about the experience, he said: "I had to get a bit of counselling.

"It taps into a lot of stuff – like rejection. It’s brutal."

“I was dead — it’s a miracle I’m here,” He told the Sun

“I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

Ex Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan in June 2005. Picture: Alamy

"I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia.

"My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”

He added: The doctor was so, so harsh with me. She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen’.

“She said if I ever smoke in any form again I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life. She said that’s it now.

“After years of smoking cigarettes and all sorts, it’s the vaping which has done me in. That pushed me over the edge.”