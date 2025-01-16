Drill rapper who appeared on the BBC and boasted about killings in vile lyrics revealed to be killer of Jimmy Mizen

Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Henry Moore

A balaclava-wearing drill rapper promoted by the BBC has today been revealed to be the killer of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen.

Jake Fahri, 35, who was recently released from prison after being sentenced for the 2008 murder of 16-year-old Jimmy, has been identified as drill rapper TEN.

16-year-old Jimmy, described by police as an "immaculate character", bled to death at the Three Cooks Bakery in Burnt Ash Hill after Fahri hit him with a glass baking dish which shattered on impact.

The disagreement saw the 6ft 4in student - who turned 16 the day before the deadly attack - bleed out in his brother Tommy's arms after a shard hit a major blood vessel.

The Ministry of Justice told the Sun it has launched an urgent investigation investigation into the rapper, whose lyrics include: "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's.”

Rapper TEN is being investigated by the ministry of justice. Picture: Spotify

His music has appeared on various radio shows, including a showcase by BBC 1Xtra DJ Theo Johnson.

In one song, available on both Spotify and YouTube, TEN seemingly references Jimmy’s death as he says: "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's. Sharpen up my blade I've got to keep those necessary.

“Stay alert and kept it ready, any corner could be deadly. Judge took a look at me, before the trial even started he already knows he's gonna throw the book at me."

In another song, TEN writes: "See a man's soul fly from his eyes and his breath gone... I wanted more, it made it less wrong. Seeing blood spilled same floor he was left on."

Jake Fahrithen aged jus 19, murdered teenager Jimmy Mizen in a London bakery in 2008. Picture: PA

The Ministry of Justice told the Sun they are investigating the lyrics “urgently.”

Reacting to the shocking revelation, Jimmy’s mum Margaret Mizen MBE, said: “It’s very difficult to comment until I have read it.

“But if this is true, I am very saddened as it will be a shock to the rest of my family.

Crowds look at floral tributes opposite the Three Cooks bakery south London where teenager Jimmy Mizen was murdered. Picture: Alamy

“However Jimmy’s legacy of forgiveness, peace and hope, which we share in schools, will not change.”

The BBC insisted it does not “promote violence” when TEN’s songs were put to the corporation.

Months after his release, TEN was featured on BBC Radio 1XTRA as a “rising star.”

DJ Theo said: “You see Ten, yeah, he delivers the bars in a certain way that makes him really stand out to me.

"I’m really liking what I’m hearing, when I’m hearing what he’s laying down at the moment.

“And I know my producer KC is a big fan as well, and she’s been singing his praises, and proper rocking with his tunes.”

Jimmy's parents, Barry and Margaret Mizen, toured schools across the country to tell Jimmy’s story following his dearth.

The couple have encouraged children and adults alike to cooperate in transforming Britain's streets into safer places since their son's death, promoting their “message of hope”.

Shadow Justice Minister Robert ­Jenrick has called on the BBC to apologise to the Mizen family.

He said: “Licence-fee payers will be horrified the BBC is promoting music from a man who committed a murder which shocked Britain.

“By playing his music the BBC are helping him make money from his crime.

“They must do more to ensure that they know exactly who they are promoting in their shows, because impressionable children will hear this and it might make them think these people are role models, when they are a scourge on society.”

Following his release from HMP Long Lartin, Fahri moved to a flat in Deptford, south London, where he lives with his dog.