Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years

Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The thug who murdered schoolboy Jimmy Mizen by smashing a glass dish in his face has been freed from jail after serving just 14 years of a life sentence.

Jake Fahri, who was then just 19, was convicted of the murder of the teenager after a fight broke out in a London bakery in 2008.

16-year-old Jimmy, described by police as an "immaculate character", bled to death at the Three Cooks Bakery in Burnt Ash Hill after Fahri hit him with a glass baking dish which shattered on impact.

The disagreement saw the 6ft 4in student - who turned 16 the day before the deadly attack - bleed out in his brother Tommy's arms after a shard hit a major blood vessel.

A Parole Board spokesman said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Jake Fahri following an oral hearing. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Sentenced to life in prison, it's been revealed the parole board has now granted Fahri's release after serving 14 years in prison.

A Parole Board spokesman told The Sun: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Jake Fahri following an oral hearing.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community."

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

Jake Fahri (left) then aged jus 19, murdered teenager Jimmy Mizen (right) in a London bakery in 2008. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

They added: "Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."

Jimmy's parents, Barry and Margaret Mazen, toured schools across the country to tell Jimmy’s story following his dearth.

The couple have encouraged children and adults alike to cooperate in transforming Britain's streets into safer places since their son's death, promoting their “message of hope”.