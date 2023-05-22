Woman left ‘shaken’ after ‘threatening’ note left on her car in parking row

The note was left on her car on Radcliffe Street, Oldham. Picture: Google/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman who parked her car outside someone else's home on the weekend was left an aggressive note warning her not to park outside their house again.

An anonymous Facebook user shared a photo of a ‘threatening’ note their mother-in-law received over the weekend, as they warned her not to park outside their home for “more than a couple of hours”.

The letter, which was left on the car parked on Radcliffe Road, Oldham, also threatened to use a “tin opener” on the woman’s vehicle in an intimidating tone.

Posted on Facebook's Royton community hub, the threatening note read: “Tin opener available at 81 or 83.

“Next time you need to leave your car for more than a couple of hours, pay for a car park and refrain from taking valuable parking spaces outside my home!!

“Next time the can opener may not be so forthcoming.”

The anonymous Facebook user said the note had left their mother-in-law “fairly shaken” up and “now worried about where to park when this was perfectly legal and reasonable”.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

An anonymous Facebook user shared a note that was left on their mother-in-law's car. Picture: Royton Community Hub/Facebook

Read more: Unique house on sale featuring Tudor-era tunnel that allowed Catholics to escape when authorities visited

Read more: West Ham fan hero 'Knollsy' given standing ovation after he fought off AZ Alkmaar thugs attacking players' families

The rest of the reaction post also read: “Disappointed to share this was found on my mother-in-law’s car today on Radcliffe Street.

"This person has no idea of the circumstances around the reason for parking there, however this is irrelevant as the road is not owned by either of these properties. She is fairly shaken and now is worried about where to park when this was perfectly legal and reasonable.

“If anyone has suffered any criminal damage this may enlighten them as to where it’s come from, obviously cannot be sure.

“Please ensure you move to a house with a parking space if you need to park close to your home, and refrain from writing threatening letters.”

But reactions to the post were divided, as some supported the anonymous poster, labelling whoever wrote the note a “very sad person".

Whereas others encouraged the Facebook user to consider their mother-in-law's behaviour, as they said it's "polite not to take up a space that maybe needed for a mother with a young child or a wheelchair user unable to get near the house they live in.”