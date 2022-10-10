'Peace is impossible when your enemy wants you dead', Ukrainian MP says

10 October 2022, 18:55 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 19:05

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik on Tonight with Andrew Marr
Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik on Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

A Ukrainian MP has warned that negotiating a peace deal with Russia is impossible because Moscow wants to destroy her country, after a series of missile attacks on cities left ten people dead and many more wounded.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday (October 10), Kira Rudik of the Ukrainian Golos (Voice) party said that the attacks show Vladimir Putin is saying: "I don’t care if I kill women, children, civilians. I wouldn’t care, I only care about my victory.

"And the thing is, we care about staying alive, and we care about continue living in our country. This is the thing that makes peace impossible."

Ms Rudin paraphrased former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir, who said in the 1970s that her country could not compromise in the war with neighbours Syria and Egypt because they "refuse to acquiesce to our existence".

And the Ukrainian MP said of Russia: "We want to be alive and our enemies want us destroyed. That means it is impossible to figure out a peace deal between that. This is what’s going on. We have our own plan and that plan is to fight.

"I have not seen or heard any other plan that is better from anybody in the world, from any single democratic world leader. So we will stick with our plan."

Russia Ukraine War
Picture: PA
A woman injured in Russian shelling
Russia Ukraine War. Picture: PA

Andrew asked if the appointment of Sergei Surovikin to lead Russia's army was a sign of escalation in itself. Mr Surovikin has reportedly been nicknamed 'General Armageddon' by his colleagues for his brutal tactics.

Ms Rudin said: "The commander is known for killing civilians in Syria and creating all kinds of atrocities."

Read more: Putin's revenge on 'terrorist' Ukraine as desperate tyrant launches 83 missiles in blitz on eight cities

She added: "We thought after the bridge defeat that [Putin] will again be attacking our military, but this is not what happened. So again it’s a fight, military vs military, it’s a fight [of] Russian military against Ukrainian population.

"And again, what are we going to do to protect us against that?"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow was deliberately targeting citizens with the missile strikes on Monday.

A number of large explosions rocked Kyiv in the morning, the first targeting Ukraine's capital in many months, in a series of cruise missile attacks.

Read more: Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

It comes after Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of carrying out an "act of terrorism" after an explosion on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

The explosions took place around 8.15am local time (5.15am GMT), with air raid sirens sounding in the Ukrainian capital more than an hour before the blasts.

The Ukrainian cities of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, Zhytomyr, Lviv and Kharkov were also targeted. Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country was hit by "multiple Russian missiles," adding Putin's "only tactic is terror".

Police said at least five people have been killed and at least 12 injured in the attack on Kyiv.Among the buildings hit was the German consulate.

Read more: Ukraine's defiant message: People sheltering in Kyiv subway sing national anthem as Putin's missiles rain down

One missile hit a children’s play area in the middle of the city’s Shevchenko district near the National University. Further footage shows destroyed vehicles at intersections where people were commuting during the morning rush hour.

Ukraine’s capital was hit with at least five separate strikes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

BRITAIN-SCOTLAND-POLITICS-SNP-CONFERENCE

Nicola Sturgeon slams 'utterly failing' Tory response to cost of living crisis

Shylah Rodden, 26, wandered onto the tracks of the Rebel Coaster at the Royal Melbourne Show

Woman struck by rollercoaster lost brother months earlier, as family reportedly consider legal action

New rules allow omen wanting a bottom like Kim Kardashian (l) can get surgery in the UK. It was banned following the death of Leah Cambridge (r) in Turkey

Safer Brazilian Butt Lifts to go on offer in UK to stop women wanting bigger bottoms going abroad

Prince Harry has told of his 'great sadness' over Megxit

Prince Harry tells WellChild winner he has 'the same squeaky voice' as son Archie

Brave Ukrainians were filmed singing the national anthem this morning as missile strikes hit Kyiv

Ukraine's defiant message: People sheltering in Kyiv subway sing national anthem as Putin's missiles rain down

Singer Rex Orange County

Singer Rex Orange County accused of sexually assaulting woman in a taxi and at his home

JK Rowling and Nicola Sturgeon

JK Rowling sarcastically brands Nicola Sturgeon 'the first feminist' amid trans rights row

Protests have erupted in Iran (r) since the death of Mahsa Amini (l)

Britain launches sanctions against Iran's morality police after human rights violations

Abigail White

OnlyFans model nicknamed 'Fake Barbie' due in court after admitting killing boyfriend

Tributes paid to LBC's John Perkins following his death

Tributes paid to LBC and IRN's 'pioneering' managing editor, John Perkins, following his death

Brighton's Enock Mwepu who has been forced to retire due to heart condition

Brighton footballer, 24, forced to quit due to heart condition

Police say they believe the victim is 32-year-old Gerard Colgan

Body of man, 32, missing for eight days, found on roof of his home in Leeds

Lucy Letby pleaded not guilty to the murder of multiple babies during her court appearance

Children's nurse Lucy Letby 'injected babies with air and insulin' court hears as she denies murdering seven newborns

Thousand evacuated from Hammersmith Apollo following security threat

Thousands evacuated from Hammersmith Apollo following security threat during Iranian singer's gig

Kwasi Kwarteng will announce his plans on October 31

Chancellor brings forward ‘Halloween budget’ debt plan to October 31

Footage shows the young Ukrainian woman narrowly missing the explosion

Shocking video shows Ukrainian woman narrowly dodging Kyiv blasts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dubai Flying Car

Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai

France Liberia

Trial over crimes against humanity in Liberia opens in Paris

Mars-Ancient Microbes

Underground microbes ‘may have swarmed over ancient Mars’

A woman injured in Russian shelling

At least eight dead as Russia bombards Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury arrives at court

Airbus and Air France face manslaughter trial over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

Campaigners take their hats off in a show of respect for people who took their own lives

Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Energy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner

German expert panel proposes two-stage gas price subsidy

Leila de Lima

Calls mount for Philippines ex-senator’s release after jail riot

Bornholm

Power restored to Baltic Sea island after outage due to ‘local fault’

People receive medical treatment after Russian shelling in Kyiv

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

‘Horrific’: A student takes their life every five days, Shadow Mental Health Minister reveals

‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days
Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health
Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit