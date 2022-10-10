Ukraine's defiant message: People sheltering in Kyiv subway sing national anthem as Putin's missiles rain down

People sing the Ukrainian national anthem in the subway of Kyiv as Russia launches missile strikes on the city.

Ukrainians in Kyiv have courageously sung the national anthem as they take shelter in the subway during the latest series of Russian missile strikes on the capital city.

In the video, some Ukrainians can be seen going about their day whilst others calmly take shelter from the missile strikes.

The patriotic mood of the Ukrainian people in the subway reflected public reaction to the latest bombings in Kyiv. A Ukrainian MP told the BBC that the response to this morning's strikes were "not fear, but fury."

This is the first time that Kyiv has been attacked in months. This morning, Vladimir Putin ordered a series of missile strikes attacking energy infrastructure, communication facilities and military command centres.

A number of other Ukrainian cities have also been subject to missile attacks today and several regions have subsequently been left without power.

Putin has said that the widespread attacks across Ukraine this morning are retaliation for the Ukrainian army's bombing of the only bridge which linked Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. Putin described the bombing of the bridge as a "terrorist attack" and promised a further harsh response if Ukraine continued "terrorist attacks on Russian territory."