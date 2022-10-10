Breaking News

Putin’s revenge: Missiles hit Kyiv and other cities leaving ‘multiple dead and injured’ after Crimea bridge attack

By Asher McShane

A number of large explosions rocked Kyiv this morning, the first targeting Ukraine's capital in many months, in what is feared to be a cruise missile attack.

It comes after Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of carrying out an "act of terrorism" after an explosion on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

The explosions took place around 8.15am local time (5.15am GMT), with air raid sirens sounding in the Ukrainian capital more than an hour before the blasts.

The Ukrainian cities of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, Zhytomyr and Lviv were also targeted.

Kyiv was hit with at least five different strikes. Picture: Social Media

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s central Shevchenko district. There were no immediate reports of casualties but the mayor said there were people wounded and killed in several locations in the city.

One missile hit a children’s play area in the middle of the city’s Shevchenko district near the National University. Further footage shows destroyed vehicles at intersections where people were commuting during the morning rush hour.

Ukraine’s capital was hit with at least five separate strikes.

As we predicted. Russia has opened up full warfare on #Kyiv. Citizens on Lviv and Kharkiv should be on high alert. We #Russia believe intends to decimate the city#UkraineRussianWar #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/dy23GBoKE8 — Black Diamond (@_MajorNews) October 10, 2022

It is feared the strikes are a possible retaliation for the bomb attack on the only bridge linking Russia and Crimea. Putin said the attack was an ‘act of terrorism’ and was due to meet with his security chiefs today to plan their retaliation.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted online: "The 229th day of full-scale war.

"On the 229th day, they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth.

"Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv.

"The air alarm does not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let's hold on and be strong."

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight on Saturday from Russian-occupied areas.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea "a terrorist act" masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Melinda Simmonds, the UK ambassador to Ukraine, wrote: “My thoughts right now with those injured. Huge thankfulness for Ukrainian first responders.”

Footage shared online shows what appears to be a large long-range missile flying over the city moments before the impact. Witnesses described the ordnance as a 'cruise missile.'

Russia offered no immediate justification for the series of strikes but they are understood to be a display of might after a huge explosion crippled the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to Crimea.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday denied that nuclear options were on the table.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “The constant terror against the civilian population is an obvious Russian refusal to engage in real negotiations.

'Terrorism is a crime that must be punished.

“Terrorism at the state level is one of the most heinous international crimes, which threatens not just someone in the world, but the entire international community.”

Putin blamed Ukrainian special forces for the attack on the bridge. He said the blast was designed to destroy “critically important civilian infrastructure” and labelled it a terrorist incident.

The 19km bridge that was destroyed on the weekend had been used as one of the main supply routes for Russian troops since the start of Russia’s invasion earlier this year.

Putin said” “'There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure. This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services.”