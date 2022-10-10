Shocking video shows Ukrainian woman narrowly dodging Kyiv blasts

By Danielle DeWolfe

Shocking footage has emerged showing a young woman narrowly avoiding a missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The video, recorded on Tuesday morning, shows the woman making a video call near the intersection of Volodymyrska and Shevchenko Streets in central Kyiv, before an explosion takes place nearby.

The red wall of Shevchenko University is clearly visible behind her as the explosion takes place, followed by the sound of shrapnel ricocheting around her.

It comes as explosions rocked five cities across Ukraine early on Tuesday morning, in what's believed to be a retaliative response by Russia following an explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack on the key bridge connecting Russia to the annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” on Sunday, vowing repair work to begin immediately.

Following Tuesday morning's attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to wipe his country "off the face of the earth."

The first in the series of explosions, which began at around 8.15am local time, appeared to be co-ordinated across several Ukrainian cities, including Lviv, Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted online: "The 229th day of full-scale war.

"On the 229th day, they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth.

"Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv.

He added: "The air alarm does not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let's hold on and be strong."

It follows two explosions which rocked the Ukrainian capital early on Monday morning, following a period of relative calm in the city.

Ukrainian Police have now said at least five people were killed and 12 wounded in Monday's Russian missile strikes.

"Most hits were in the centre of the capital," a statement posted to the Ukrainian police Facebook page said. "At present, it is known that 12 were wounded. Five people were killed."