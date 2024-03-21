Photos of £7,200 Harry Kane statue kept in storage for years finally emerge before going on display

Reaction to the reveal has sparked a debate among fans, with some calling Kane’s immortalisation as "the stuff of nightmares" and others comparing it to Easter chocolate. Picture: Alamy/Sculpture Machine LTD

By Jasmine Moody

Images of a £7,200 statue of England captain Harry Kane, commissioned by a North East London council, have revealed the artwork ahead of it being displayed.

Waltham Forest Council put aside £7,200 in 2019 and 2020 to create a statue of the Chingford-raised footballer.

However, the statue has been kept in storage since.

The project was approved by Conservative councillors for Chingford's Endlebury ward and said it would go on display in the borough later this year.

Councillor Emma Best told BBC London: The statue has a home and will be launched in the coming months."

Last month, it was revealed the artwork was being kept in storage whilst efforts were being made to find it a place. Picture: Sculpture Machine LTD

She expressed her disappointment that the photos had been released early as she wanted "the community to enjoy the full experience of the launch'.

However, the councillor added she hoped the statue would "inspire young and old that whatever your dream, big or small, you can achieve it" when it finally goes on display.

A spokesman for Harry Kane said: "Plans are in progress, and we're excited about the launch in the coming months".

Images of the statue, showing Kane sitting on a green bench with a football on his knee, emerged after a Freedom of Information request by The Big Issue.

The statue had been planned to sit on a platform at Chingford Overground station by Ms Best and ward councillor Roy Berg.

However, this plan was rejected by Transport for London after a risk assessment.

Kane has been playing for Bayern Munich since last summer, after transferring from Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Getty

The two councillors scrapped another plan to place the statue in Ridgeway Park, for reasons that remain unclear, according to the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Reaction to the reveal has sparked a debate among fans, with some calling Kane's immortalisation as "the stuff of nightmares" and others comparing it to Easter chocolate.

Kane has been playing for Bayern Munich since last summer, after transferring from Tottenham Hotspur.

He is training with Gareth Southgate's England team in Burton upon Trent ahead of their friendly match on Saturday against Brazil at Wembley.