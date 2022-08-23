Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

23 August 2022, 08:00 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 08:18

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 in Grays, Essex.
Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 in Grays, Essex. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Police hauled Just Stop Oil protesters off the road before they could block rush-hour traffic on the M25 on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The eco group headed onto the motorway in Grays, Essex, in the early hours of Tuesday but were stopped from causing further travel chaos when they were detained by officers.

Videos taken by LBC show around 10 protesters sitting in Weston Avenue, which runs alongside the M25 next to the Dartford Crossing to Kent, blocking lorries from being able to pass through.

Within minutes police arrived at the scene and dragged activists out of the road.

A number of protesters had glued their hands to the tarmac, with specialist officers brought in to unstick them safely.

It's understood around 10 activists - who held orange banners plastered with 'Just Stop Oil' - were arrested by Essex Police.

The crackdown comes after the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps slammed Just Stop Oil protesters for putting lives "at risk" by causing travel chaos on motorways across the country.

Read more: Grant Shapps threatens prison to Just Stop Oil protesters who block M25

Mr Shapps posted on Twitter earlier this month that the Government will "not stand by" and allow protesters to breach injunctions.

"Just Stop Oil protesters have been served with a National Highways injunction which covers the M25, and could face imprisonment or fines if they breach it by blocking the roads again," Mr Shapps wrote.

"We will not stand by while lives are put at risk and roads are ground to a halt."

The new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which became law in April, is designed to clamp down on "noisy" protests, such as those on the M25 by Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Just Stop Oil.

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25.
Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25. Picture: LBC

Police chiefs are now able to put more conditions on static protests, such as those organised by XR where roads and bridges are targeted.

It means police have the power to impose a start and finish time, and set noise limits.

It also became a crime to fail to follow restrictions the protesters "ought" to have known about, even if they have not received a direct order from an officer.

Previously, police have needed to prove that protesters knew they had been told to move on, before they could be said to have broken the law.

The new law also includes an offence of "intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance".

This is designed to stop people occupying public spaces and hanging off bridges.

Just Stop Oil is a coalition of groups trying to force the Government to end all new licences for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels.

Its tactics are similar to those of Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, whose members have caused chaos by gluing themselves to roads and vehicles.

LBC has contacted Essex Police for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, where a nine-year-old girl was killed.

Girl, 9, shot dead and two injured in Liverpool gun rampage as police hunt 'cowardly attacker'

The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month

Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

Lord Richard Harrington says he is lobbying the Treasury to up the payments made to those hosting Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugee host cash should be doubled, Treasury told as cost of living crisis deepens

Downing Street say households will not face blackouts this winter

Downing Street insists households and businesses will not face blackouts this winter amid cost of living crisis

asda

Chief Constable 'sick' of police getting caught up in culture wars

Giorgia Meloni shared a video appearing to show a woman being raped by an asylum seeker

Far-right Italian MP shares video of 'Ukrainian women being raped' to make immigration point

Joshua Carney was sentenced to life in prison

Burglar who violently raped mother and daughter, 14, five days after being freed from jail, locked up for life

A British woman was hit by lightning on Kasjuni Beach in Croatia (file photos)

Brit mum 'struck by lightning in front of daughter' on Croatia beach

Police have said Owami Davies could be 'street homeless'

Missing Owami Davies could be sleeping rough and has no access to phone or bank cards, says Met

Thieves approached the pair at knife point, it is understood.

Terrifying moment woman 'held at knife point by thieves attempting to steal watch'

sfa

Family pay tribute to 'shining light' Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in her garden

British Airways to cancel 10,000 Heathrow flights this winter

British Airways to cancel 10,000 Heathrow flights this winter

The truth has caught up with Ryan Giggs, jurors have been told.

'It's time to pay the price': Ryan Giggs went 'once too far' and 'has only himself to blame', prosecutor tells courts

asaa

Boy, 16, 'stabbed with machete' in Bromley

Councils are becoming “dependent” on fines for revenue, says report

Councils are becoming dependent on fines for revenue, says report

The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall

The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall: episodes, how to listen & more

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cristina Fernandez

Prosecutors request 12-year sentence for Argentinian vice president

Gary Gaines

High school coach of Friday Night Lights fame Gary Gaines dies aged 73

Ebola ward

DR of Congo reports new Ebola case linked to previous outbreak

Forensic officers

South Korean link suspected over New Zealand suitcase bodies

Destroyed tank

Russia looking to step up strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, US officials say

Documents related to the search warrant for former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Emergency services and rescue workers are seen at Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine near Karbala, Iraq, on Sunday August 21 2022

Landslide at Shiite shrine in Iraq kills eight

A false colour composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27 2022

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras and tiny moons

Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow

Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing

Fetty Wap

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London