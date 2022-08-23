Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 in Grays, Essex. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Police hauled Just Stop Oil protesters off the road before they could block rush-hour traffic on the M25 on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The eco group headed onto the motorway in Grays, Essex, in the early hours of Tuesday but were stopped from causing further travel chaos when they were detained by officers.

Videos taken by LBC show around 10 protesters sitting in Weston Avenue, which runs alongside the M25 next to the Dartford Crossing to Kent, blocking lorries from being able to pass through.

Within minutes police arrived at the scene and dragged activists out of the road.

A number of protesters had glued their hands to the tarmac, with specialist officers brought in to unstick them safely.

It's understood around 10 activists - who held orange banners plastered with 'Just Stop Oil' - were arrested by Essex Police.

The crackdown comes after the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps slammed Just Stop Oil protesters for putting lives "at risk" by causing travel chaos on motorways across the country.

Read more: Grant Shapps threatens prison to Just Stop Oil protesters who block M25

Mr Shapps posted on Twitter earlier this month that the Government will "not stand by" and allow protesters to breach injunctions.

"Just Stop Oil protesters have been served with a National Highways injunction which covers the M25, and could face imprisonment or fines if they breach it by blocking the roads again," Mr Shapps wrote.

"We will not stand by while lives are put at risk and roads are ground to a halt."

The new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which became law in April, is designed to clamp down on "noisy" protests, such as those on the M25 by Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Just Stop Oil.

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25. Picture: LBC

Police chiefs are now able to put more conditions on static protests, such as those organised by XR where roads and bridges are targeted.

It means police have the power to impose a start and finish time, and set noise limits.

It also became a crime to fail to follow restrictions the protesters "ought" to have known about, even if they have not received a direct order from an officer.

Previously, police have needed to prove that protesters knew they had been told to move on, before they could be said to have broken the law.

The new law also includes an offence of "intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance".

This is designed to stop people occupying public spaces and hanging off bridges.

Just Stop Oil is a coalition of groups trying to force the Government to end all new licences for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels.

Its tactics are similar to those of Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, whose members have caused chaos by gluing themselves to roads and vehicles.

LBC has contacted Essex Police for comment.