Police launch major appeal for 11-year-old Ibrahim who disappeared after being separated from mum

3 September 2024, 20:33 | Updated: 3 September 2024, 20:40

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

An appeal has been launched as police search for an 11-year-old who vanished outside Poundland after being separated from their mum.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The missing child was last seen on Station Road, Hayes, Hillingdon Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

An appeal read: "Please can you #urgently help us find Ibrahim. #MissingChild #MissingPerson

"Ibrahim is an 11 year old #missing child. Who accidentally got separated from their mum. Last seen outside Poundland, Station Road Hayes! Missing since yesterday evening!

"Ibrahim is not in any trouble with the police or parents just needs the community to help locate them ASAP."

Anyone with information regarding Ibrahim's location should call 999 and quote 01/794609/24.

Ibrahim went missing on Monday
Ibrahim went missing on Monday. Picture: Handout

This is a breaking story, more follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - Christchurch

Sir Elton John reveals health battle has left him with 'limited vision'

At least 50 people have been killed in a Russian strike today.

Ukraine 'to hold seized Russian territory' indefinitely, as strikes on Poltava kill 50 and injure 270

Donald Trump holding a microphone with his other hand in the air

Trump campaign must stop using song Hold On, I’m Coming after lawsuit

At least 12 people have died after the incident in the Channel

Pregnant woman among 'at least 12 dead' after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel in 'horrifying' tragedy

Kenneth Clarke has offered his advice to Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Former Tory Chancellor Ken Clarke says Labour should emulate Thatcher by taking ‘tough’ stance on UK economy

Bobi Wine

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine ‘shot in leg’ in confrontation with police

Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Volodymyr Zelensky

Dozens dead as Russian missiles hit Ukrainian military academy and hospital

Harry Pitman, 16, was killed minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Harry Pitman murder trial: Teen died in the 'blink of an eye' after being stabbed in the neck, court hears

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh attend a meeting at the Saaral Ordon Government Building in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Mongolia ignores international warrant for Putin’s arrest

Steve Dymond, 63

Jeremy Kyle show guest ‘felt thrown under bus’ before death, inquest hears

Exclusive
Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

Finance Secretary Shona Robison

Scottish government to make £500 million in cuts as ministers warn of 'unsustainable' spending

Bhim Sen Kohli

Pictured: Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester 'just 30 seconds from home', as 5 children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Piotr Swiderski with Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik

Three brothers found dead in Staines home with father 'doted on their dad', mother says, as she releases family photo

Rebecca Cheptegei was attacked at home

Olympic athlete set on fire by boyfriend after he poured petrol over her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oasis' Noel and Liam Gallagher, pictured in 1995

Oasis hit with 450 complaints over 'misleading pricing' for comeback tour

A man in a blue suit

Ex-Volkswagen boss faces trial over diesel cars rigged to cheat emissions tests

At least 12 people have been killed in the Channel incident

'At least 12 dead' after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel, as Home Secretary condemns 'horrifying incident'
Two men shaking hands

UN nuclear watchdog head in Ukraine amid Zaporizhzhia power plant safety concern

41 people have been killed in Poltava

Russian strikes kill at least 50 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, with over 270 injured, Zelenskyy says
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Franklin Park

Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester park as five children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions

Baby P's mother, Tracey Connelly, 'recalled to prison' for second time after breaching licence conditions
The Iron Throne from Game Of thrones

Hundreds of Game Of Thrones props up for auction

An artist's impression of the Orbex launch tower

Spaceport’s ‘floating road’ over peat bog nearly finished ahead of test launch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan.

Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit