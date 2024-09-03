Police launch major appeal for 11-year-old Ibrahim who disappeared after being separated from mum

By Henry Moore

An appeal has been launched as police search for an 11-year-old who vanished outside Poundland after being separated from their mum.

The missing child was last seen on Station Road, Hayes, Hillingdon Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

An appeal read: "Please can you #urgently help us find Ibrahim. #MissingChild #MissingPerson

"Ibrahim is an 11 year old #missing child. Who accidentally got separated from their mum. Last seen outside Poundland, Station Road Hayes! Missing since yesterday evening!

"Ibrahim is not in any trouble with the police or parents just needs the community to help locate them ASAP."

Anyone with information regarding Ibrahim's location should call 999 and quote 01/794609/24.

Ibrahim went missing on Monday. Picture: Handout

