Tiny shed of the law! Britain's 'smallest police station' measuring just 8ft by 8ft and with no cells opens

31 October 2023, 08:58

Sussex Police opened the 'pod' on Monday.
Sussex Police opened the 'pod' on Monday. Picture: Sussex Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Sussex Police have unveiled the UK’s 'smallest police station’ after launching PC pod - a police hub comparable in size to a garden shed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The force announced its new ‘PC Pod’ on Monday in a bid to tackle crime and disorder in Crawley.

Compared to the size of a “garden shed”, it was unveiled in the High Street, Crawley on Monday morning.

The modestly-sized “hub” is 254cm in length, 250cm in height and 185cm in width.

Without space for any cells, Sussex Police said the pod will be used by police officers and staff, as well as partners including Crawley Borough Council, to “increase engagement and community reassurance, and provide a safe space for people to talk about any concerns they may have”.

It's powered by solar energy and made using 1,312 recycled plastic bottles.

“The safety of our community is a priority for us, and this new hub provides a highly visible presence in the busy town centre to deter criminal activity and engage with members of the public,” Detective Chief Inspector Simon Yates, the force lead for knife crime and serious violence, said.

The hub was unveiled on Monday.
The hub was unveiled on Monday. Picture: Sussex Police

“It will build on the extensive work we already do to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviour in the area, which includes daily patrol activity and initiatives to address crime targeted at local businesses.

“We are pleased to be able to join with our partners in providing this extra support and reassurance to the local community, to keep Crawley a safe place to live, work, and visit.”

Read more: Sunak tells police to prepare for terror attacks as Israel-Hamas war deepens community tensions

Read more: Police investigating death of ice hockey star Adam Johnson after ‘skate cut throat’ in freak accident

The hub measures just 8ft by 8ft.
The hub measures just 8ft by 8ft. Picture: Sussex Police
It was launched on Monday.
It was launched on Monday. Picture: Sussex Police

The pod will be manned by police community support officers (PCSOs) and officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team and Response Team when possible - with particular emphaiss on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

It will sit on Crawley High Street for six months, after which an evaluation will be carried out into its effectiveness.

“The arrival of the pod is an exciting opportunity to share space with partners and be present right in the centre of town,” Chief Inspector Ben Starns, District Commander for Crawley and Mid Sussex, said.

“Police officers and PCSOs, along with partners from local authority and other agencies, will be present in and around the pod to allow people to meet with officers, ask questions and understand the policing response to issues in the town centre.

“It is important to reiterate that the engagement hub is not replacing police stations; it is in addition to – and an enhancement of – our opportunities to engage with our community. We will always be available via online forms, 101, or 999 in an emergency, and at your local police station that will continue to operate as normal.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers outside French police station

Police shoot woman who was ‘making threats’ on train into Paris

Palestinians leave wrecked homes

Israeli troops continue ground attacks in Gaza as 800,000 flee area under siege

Sir Keir Starmer said a ceasefire is not the right option in Gaza at this time

Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza and ceasefire 'is not the correct decision'

The expansion is thought to have made £26 million in its first month.

Ulez expansion makes £26m in first month as 57,000 drivers hit by daily charges

Afghans leaving Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans leave Pakistan ahead of deportation threat deadline

Christian Brueckner was sent a message saying "MM" by a paedophile in an online chat

Madeleine McCann cops probe cryptic 'MM' message sent to German suspect which 'could be part of the puzzle'

Plans to close hundreds of rail ticket offices have been scrapped

Hit the buffers: Government u-turn as plan to close train station ticket offices ditched

Chinese coastguard ship blocks Filipino vessel

Philippine navy ship is shadowed by Chinese vessels amid fresh tensions

Exclusive
Tony Abbott says the government should consider "physical" blocks on people crossing the English Channel.

British government needs to 'show more courage' to stop migrant Channel crossings, ex Australian PM tells LBC

Rebekah Vardy shares a picture of her injured foot after horse riding accident

Dragatha Christie! Rebekah Vardy shares first picture of her plastic air boot following horse riding accident

California wildfire

Thousands forced to evacuate homes as Santa Ana wind fuels wildfire

The inquiry will hear from Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain on Tuesday.

What have we learnt from the Covid inquiry so far?

Rebekah Vardy taken to hospital after horse accident

Rebekah Vardy rushed to hospital after being dragged along the ground in horse riding accident

Milojko Spajic

PM promises to hasten EU integration as Montenegro gets new government

Live
Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings will give evidence today

Covid inquiry live: Ex No10 comms chief Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings arrive to give evidence

Matthew Perry’s former fiancee Molly Hurwitz posted a memorial tribute to the late star

Matthew Perry's former fiancée Molly Hurwitz says Friends star 'would love that the world is talking about his talent'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists have revealed what killed off the dinosaurs

What killed the dinosaurs? Scientists reveal what caused the 'catastrophic collapse' that led to their extinction
Tributes have poured in for Adam Johnson, whose family was watching when tragedy struck

Tragic ice hockey star Adam Johnson's father and grandmother watched game on TV as they saw him suffer fatal injury
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'After 9/11 nobody told the US to sit down with Bin Laden': Minister dismisses calls for Gaza ceasefire
Police are facing questions after officers were seen tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis

Anger as police in Manchester pull down posters of Israeli hostages - after Met slammed for removing flyers of children
The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Ex-top cop warns officers may refuse to carry firearms after ruling Chris Kaba marksman can be named
Sunak wants the security services to be braced for possible terror attacks

Sunak tells police to prepare for terror attacks as Israel-Hamas war deepens community tensions
Matthew Perry had hoped to make a TV comeback and was happy in his final years

Matthew Perry 'was happy in his final years as he planned TV comeback and dreamed of becoming a dad'
UN Security Council

UN agency says urgent ceasefire in Gaza ‘matter of life and death’ for millions

APTOPIX Maine Shooting

Family of Maine gunman warned police months before horror mass shooting

76th Cannes Film Festival

Robert De Niro testifies at trial resulting from lawsuit by his ex-assistant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit