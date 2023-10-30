Police investigating death of ice hockey star Adam Johnson after ‘skate cut throat’ in freak accident

30 October 2023, 14:40 | Updated: 30 October 2023, 15:23

Police are investigating Johnson's death.
Police are investigating Johnson's death. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Police are investigating the death of ice hockey star Adam Johnson after his throat was cut during a freak accident on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adam Johnson, 29, was killed after his throat was slashed by a skate during a match on Saturday night against the Sheffield Steelers.

Officials declared a medical emergency at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Saturday night when the Challenge Cup tie was stopped in the second period.

The 29-year-old was rushed to hospital after receiving emergency treatment on the ice as other players formed a ring around him. He was later confirmed to have died.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are now investigating Johnson’s death.

“Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.

"We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our enquiries."

Johnson’s fiancée, Ryan Wolfe, and mother, Kari, paid tribute to the ice hockey star following the incident.

Fans left tributes to the ice hockey star outside Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.
Fans left tributes to the ice hockey star outside Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. Picture: LBC
Johnson and his fiancée.
Johnson and his fiancée. Picture: Instagram

Read more: ‘I’ll miss you forever and love you always’: Heartbroken fiancée’s tribute to ice hockey player killed in freak accident

Read more: 'I lost half of my heart': Heartbroken mum pays tribute to hockey player son after 'throat slit' in freak accident

Ms Wolfe, who was in the crowd when the heart-stopping accident occurred over the weekend, said: “My sweet, sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always.”

While his mum, Kari, wrote on Sunday: “I lost half of my heart tonight."

Fans and teammates have since left tributes outside the Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena for Johnson, leaving flowers and signed shirts.

Players and staff at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium held a minute’s silence for the Minnesota-born athlete on Sunday.

Nottingham Panthers said on Sunday morning: "The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing.

"We ask that the privacy of Adam's family and friends, and everyone at the club is respected at this difficult time as we all seek to come to terms with our grief."

Assistant coach Kevin Moore told crowds on Sunday: “As time goes on we are going to heal, we are going to do that together," adding that they were "really grateful for all the love and support" shown.

His fiancée paid tribute on Instagram on Monday.
His fiancée paid tribute on Instagram on Monday. Picture: Instagram
Fans paid tribute to the ice hockey player.
Fans paid tribute to the ice hockey player. Picture: Alamy

Sheffield City Council also confirmed their health safety team are assisting the investigation.

"Firstly, our thoughts are with Adam's family, friends and teammates at this very sad and difficult time,” councillor Joe Otten said.

"Our health and safety team is helping South Yorkshire Police with their investigation and will assist wherever necessary."

Minnesota-born Johnson played for Pittsburg Penguins in the National Hockey League as well as Swedish side Malmo Redhawks and other teams in Germany and Canada, before joining the Nottingham Panthers in August this year.

The Penguins said in a statement: "The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, as well as all of Adam's past and present teammates and coaches.

"Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Firearms officer charged with Chris Kaba’s murder will be named publicly, judge rules

The grounded ferry Marco Polo and the tug Max are seen outside Horvik, southern Sweden, on October 26

Ferry that ran aground repeatedly off Swedish coast is leaking oil

Emergency services at the scene

Four workers killed as scaffolding falls down lift shaft at building site

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Iowa on Sunday

Court arguments begin on blocking Trump from presidential ballot

The sun sets over a destroyed building in Izyum, Ukraine

Ukraine says Russian shelling has killed 91-year-old woman on ‘terrifying night’

Car Workers Strike

General Motors reaches deal with union that could end strike

Joshua Bowles punched and stabbed the woman repeatedly at the centre

Ex-GCHQ worker jailed for life after trying to murder US spy in 'politically motivated' knife attack

The group dined and drank nearly £500 worth of food and drink before driving away.

Restaurant blasts party of seven who dined on pricey seafood and dashed to avoid paying nearly £500 bill

Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

'Beheaded by Hamas': Heartbreak for Shani Louk's family as Israeli president reveals part of her skull has been found

Humza Yousaf

Yousaf: Family stuck in Gaza are drinking water obtained from sea to survive

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday

Israel expands Gaza ground assault as fears rise over airstrikes near hospitals

Russia Airport Israel

Putin calls meeting after mob storms airport looking for Israelis on plane

More than 60 protesters were arrested on the group's first day of action

More than 60 arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters bring traffic to standstill in Parliament Square

Martin Reynolds turned on disappearing WhatsApp messages in a Covid group

Boris Johnson aide admits turning on 'disappearing WhatsApps' ahead of Covid inquiry launch

Matthew Perry's cause of death is yet to be determined

Matthew Perry cause of death inconclusive and 'deferred' pending toxicology tests as 911 call emerges

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars understood to be working on a joint tribute

Devastated Friends co-stars 'working on a joint statement' after beloved co-star Matthew Perry's sudden death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak is set to address the terror threat level in the UK.

Sunak calls emergency Cobra meeting to address ‘accelerating’ terror threat in UK amid Israel-Hamas conflict
The caller claimed police didn't attend the address because it would be 'too dangerous' (file image)

'Too dangerous' for police to take on bike theft gang because they had an angle grinder, caller claims
Rubiales has been banned from football for three years

Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales banned from the sport for three years for Women's World Cup kiss
Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

Shani Louk is dead, her family announces, three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas and paraded on truck
His heartbroken fiancée has paid tribute to the ice hockey player.

‘I’ll miss you forever and love you always’: Heartbroken fiancée’s tribute to ice hockey player killed in freak accident
Perry is believed to have drowned at his LA home

Matthew Perry 911 dispatch call reveals how emergency responders thought Friends star drowned at LA home
A flight from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala airport was forced divert

'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
School lesson plans will be created by Artificial Intelligence, Rishi Sunak has announced

Artificial Intelligence to create lesson plans and quizzes for schoolchildren, Rishi Sunak announces
A man walks past damage from Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on Sunday

Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 48 as search and recovery work continues

Maddie went missing from a holiday complex in the Algarve in May 2007

Portuguese police apologise to the McCanns over their handling of Madeleine's disappearance in 2007

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit