Police urge criminals to turn in killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after shooting that 'crossed every boundary'

24 August 2022, 00:24 | Updated: 24 August 2022, 00:29

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool
Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool. Picture: Various

By Daisy Stephens

Merseyside Police have urged criminals to turn in the killer of a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool, saying her shooting "crosses every single boundary".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died in hospital on Monday after a gunman forced his way into her home on Kingsheath Avenue and fired at a man he had been pursuing.

The attack came exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in the city, in nearby Croxteth.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed to "members of the criminal fraternity" to "examine their consciences" and identify Olivia's killer.

Read more: Nine-year-old 'ray of sunshine' shot dead in Merseyside named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel

"They will have vital information that can help us," she said.

"The killing of a nine-year-old child is an absolute tragedy and crosses every single boundary, and I would urge them to do the right thing so we can put this person behind bars."

Tributes have been left to the youngster at the scene in Knotty Ash, Liverpool
Tributes have been left to the youngster at the scene in Knotty Ash, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Ms Kennedy also warned against a "no-grass" culture taking hold in the community, pledging to protect those who spoke to the police.

"If people are frightened to come forward, we can have those conversations in confidence," she said.

"Please come forward and let us work with you, so that you can feel confident to give us that information and not feel frightened around the reprisals."

The scene early on Monday morning
The scene early on Monday morning. Picture: LBC

Investigators believe the attacker chased a 35-year-old man into the house, who had tried to escape through the open front door.

Olivia's mother, Cheryl, attempted to block the gunman from getting in, prompting him to fire into the property.

One bullet hit Cheryl in the wrist and Olivia, who was standing directly behind her, in the chest.

Ch Con Kennedy said the 35-year-old man was taken to hospital by his friends, saying: "Whilst Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by his friends who took him to hospital."

The nine-year-old was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital by police officers, where she died of her injuries.

Her mother is recovering at a separate hospital.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen urged the attacker to "recognise the pain and anguish that this has caused to her family" and hand himself in.

He added that local residents were "rightly and understandably frightened" but were cooperating with the police.

"We've had great support already and I would just urge people not to rest," he continued.

"Don't think that because of the excellent response we've already had, that people don't need to do their bit as well. We need everybody to come forward."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "horrific, senseless shooting", saying: "My thoughts are with Olivia Pratt-Korbel's family and the people of Liverpool... This is an unimaginable tragedy and we will ensure @MerseyPolice get whatever they need to catch those responsible and secure justice for Olivia."

Rebecca Wilkinson, headteacher of St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School in Huyton, which Olivia attended, described her as "a little ray of sunshine".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK and Ukraine have announced a new digital trade agreement six months after Russia's invasion

'Ukraine's fighting and open for business': UK unveils new digital trade agreement 6 months after Russia's invasion

Passengers evacuated through Eurotunnel on foot after train broke down beneath English Channel

Eurotunnel passengers evacuated on foot after train breaks down under English Channel

Police have released CCTV imagery in their probe into the murder of Ashley Dale

CCTV appeal launched after murder of 'shining light' council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Meghan Markle's new Archetypes podcast has launched on Spotify

'People should expect the real me': Meghan Markle launches new 'unfiltered' Archetypes podcast

Met Police drops Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Met Police drop Jeffrey Epstein investigation and will take 'no further action' over allegations

khj

Abortion 'pills by post' to be offered permanently from end of August

The body of Lily Sullivan was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in 2021

Drunk man, 31, strangled teen and dumped her body in pond after she refused to have sex with him

afssa

Welsh politician suspended after posting gun-toting picture to stop 'English people trying to cross the channel'

Police release "shocking" footage of A23 collision

Lorry driver convicted of dangerous driving after “shocking” A23 bridge collision

Owami Davies

Owami Davies found alive and well in Hampshire nearly 50 days after going missing

Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton

Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton in Manchester

Urban Outfitters, York

"Mortified" police officer faces sack for drunkenly urinating in Urban Outfitters fitting room

Watch the moment 140ft superyacht My Saga sinks off the coast of Italy

Dramatic video shows the moment a 140ft superyacht sinks off Italian coast as nine people rescued

Richard Peach and his wife (left) had to sell their Coldplay tickets after their easyJet flight was cancelled, while Stuart Hayles and his friend Stephen, from Oxford, are stranded in Mallorca.

Brits stranded and out of pocket after Gatwick cancels flights last-minute due to staff shortages

Kyra Hill died at Liquid Leisure

'She was left to drown': Heartbroken father of girl, 11, who drowned at Liquid Leisure hits out at response

An amber alert has been issued ahead of the final public holiday of summer

AA issues amber traffic warning ahead of 'last hurrah' bank holiday weekend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police Shooting Atlanta

No charges pursued against Atlanta police officer who shot and killed man

Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Two men found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Russia Ukraine War

Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine’s national day

Lebanon

Large section of Beirut port silos collapses

Germany Gas Tax

German gas storage 80% full despite Russian pipeline issues

Hungary National Holiday

Heads of Hungary weather service fired after wrong forecast

The government has been criticised for continuing with the Tory leadership contest.

Tory leadership contest is 'callous' and 'self-indulgent' amid cost of living crisis, says Utilita boss
Russia Nationalist Killed

Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by Moscow car bombing

Najib Razak

Court upholds former Malaysian PM’s corruption conviction

Poyang Lake

Chinese workers dig deep to keep crops watered after drought hits largest lake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London