Girl, 9, shot dead and two injured in Liverpool gun rampage as police hunt 'cowardly attacker'

23 August 2022, 05:20 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 08:12

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, where a nine-year-old girl was killed.
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, where a nine-year-old girl was killed. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Sophie Barnett

A murder investigation has been launched after a nine-year-old girl was shot dead in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to a house on Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, at 10pm on Monday night following reports an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property.

A nine-year-old girl suffered a gunshot injury to the chest and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where she later died.

A man and woman, who were both also shot during the incident, were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his body and the woman suffered a gunshot injury to her hand.

Read more: Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool on Monday night.
A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool on Monday night. Picture: LBC

Detectives have launched a murder probe and are carrying out door-to-door enquiries, as well as probing CCTV.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing with the public for information to take the "cowardly individual" off the streets.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

An aerial view of the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot.
An aerial view of the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot. Picture: Alamy

"Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.

"This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in Kingsheath Avenue.
Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in Kingsheath Avenue. Picture: Alamy

"This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.

"We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night."

The tragic incident is the third fatal shooting in Liverpool this week.

The family of 28-year-old Ashley Dale, who was found shot dead in the back garden of a house in Old Swan, early on Sunday morning, have paid tribute to their "shining light".

A cordon is in place on Kingsheath Avenue, Liverpool, following a fatal shooting.
A cordon is in place on Kingsheath Avenue, Liverpool, following a fatal shooting. Picture: LBC

It is believed that Ms Dale was not the intended victim.

Her family said she was the half-sister of Lewis Dunne who was shot dead aged 16 in 2015 in a case of mistaken identity.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation is ongoing.

Separately, on Tuesday, Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot dead on Lavrock Bank in Dingle with detectives hunting four people on electric bikes seen leaving the scene moments after the shooting.

At this time there is no suggestion that there is any link between the three murders.

Anyone with information about the killing of the nine-year-old girl is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of 22nd August.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 in Grays, Essex.

Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month

Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

Lord Richard Harrington says he is lobbying the Treasury to up the payments made to those hosting Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugee host cash should be doubled, Treasury told as cost of living crisis deepens

Downing Street say households will not face blackouts this winter

Downing Street insists households and businesses will not face blackouts this winter amid cost of living crisis

asda

Chief Constable 'sick' of police getting caught up in culture wars

Giorgia Meloni shared a video appearing to show a woman being raped by an asylum seeker

Far-right Italian MP shares video of 'Ukrainian women being raped' to make immigration point

Joshua Carney was sentenced to life in prison

Burglar who violently raped mother and daughter, 14, five days after being freed from jail, locked up for life

A British woman was hit by lightning on Kasjuni Beach in Croatia (file photos)

Brit mum 'struck by lightning in front of daughter' on Croatia beach

Police have said Owami Davies could be 'street homeless'

Missing Owami Davies could be sleeping rough and has no access to phone or bank cards, says Met

Thieves approached the pair at knife point, it is understood.

Terrifying moment woman 'held at knife point by thieves attempting to steal watch'

sfa

Family pay tribute to 'shining light' Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in her garden

British Airways to cancel 10,000 Heathrow flights this winter

British Airways to cancel 10,000 Heathrow flights this winter

The truth has caught up with Ryan Giggs, jurors have been told.

'It's time to pay the price': Ryan Giggs went 'once too far' and 'has only himself to blame', prosecutor tells courts

asaa

Boy, 16, 'stabbed with machete' in Bromley

Councils are becoming “dependent” on fines for revenue, says report

Councils are becoming dependent on fines for revenue, says report

The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall

The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall: episodes, how to listen & more

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cristina Fernandez

Prosecutors request 12-year sentence for Argentinian vice president

Gary Gaines

High school coach of Friday Night Lights fame Gary Gaines dies aged 73

Ebola ward

DR of Congo reports new Ebola case linked to previous outbreak

Forensic officers

South Korean link suspected over New Zealand suitcase bodies

Destroyed tank

Russia looking to step up strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, US officials say

Documents related to the search warrant for former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Emergency services and rescue workers are seen at Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine near Karbala, Iraq, on Sunday August 21 2022

Landslide at Shiite shrine in Iraq kills eight

A false colour composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27 2022

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras and tiny moons

Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow

Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing

Fetty Wap

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London