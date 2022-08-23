Girl, 9, shot dead and two injured in Liverpool gun rampage as police hunt 'cowardly attacker'

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, where a nine-year-old girl was killed. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Sophie Barnett

A murder investigation has been launched after a nine-year-old girl was shot dead in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to a house on Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, at 10pm on Monday night following reports an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property.

A nine-year-old girl suffered a gunshot injury to the chest and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where she later died.

A man and woman, who were both also shot during the incident, were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his body and the woman suffered a gunshot injury to her hand.

A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool on Monday night. Picture: LBC

Detectives have launched a murder probe and are carrying out door-to-door enquiries, as well as probing CCTV.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing with the public for information to take the "cowardly individual" off the streets.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

An aerial view of the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot. Picture: Alamy

"Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.

"This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in Kingsheath Avenue. Picture: Alamy

"This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.

"We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night."

The tragic incident is the third fatal shooting in Liverpool this week.

The family of 28-year-old Ashley Dale, who was found shot dead in the back garden of a house in Old Swan, early on Sunday morning, have paid tribute to their "shining light".

A cordon is in place on Kingsheath Avenue, Liverpool, following a fatal shooting. Picture: LBC

It is believed that Ms Dale was not the intended victim.

Her family said she was the half-sister of Lewis Dunne who was shot dead aged 16 in 2015 in a case of mistaken identity.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation is ongoing.

Separately, on Tuesday, Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot dead on Lavrock Bank in Dingle with detectives hunting four people on electric bikes seen leaving the scene moments after the shooting.

At this time there is no suggestion that there is any link between the three murders.

Anyone with information about the killing of the nine-year-old girl is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of 22nd August.