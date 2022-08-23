Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said, amid warnings inflation in the UK could hit 18 per cent in January.

The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.

The UK has been facing a worsening cost of living crisis.

On Monday an economist at US bank Citi warned inflation could hit 18 per cent in January 2023 - nine times the Bank of England's target, driven by the latest jump in energy prices.

The payment is intended to help disabled people with the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.

It comes on top of other cost-of-living payments totalling £650 for disabled people on low incomes.

All households will receive £400 to help towards energy bills, and an extra £150 for properties in council tax bands A-D in England.

Overall, the Government has announced a £37 billion package of support to help people with rising costs.

Minister for disabled people, health and work Chloe Smith said: "We know disabled people can face additional costs, which is why we are acting to help reduce the financial pressures on the most vulnerable.

"This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low-income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs.

"We know it's a worrying time for some people and I'd urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer by searching Help for Households."

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: "We know that rising prices faced by many countries around the world are a significant worry for many people here in the UK, especially those most vulnerable to additional costs.

"Today's announcement that disabled people will begin to receive an additional £150 payment from the end of September reinforces our commitment to help UK households through the challenging times ahead."

But there are fears the current package of measures is not sufficient to tackle the crisis, with spiralling energy bills set to cripple families over winter.

Boris Johnson is set to use his final fortnight in office to highlight measures to address the crisis.

But no more help is expected to be announced before the new prime minister takes office, with major policy decisions postponed until that point.