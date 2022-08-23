Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

23 August 2022, 00:01

The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month
The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said, amid warnings inflation in the UK could hit 18 per cent in January.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.

Read more: Downing Street insist households and businesses will not face blackouts this winter amid cost of living crisis

Read more: Energy bills forecast to skyrocket to more than £5,300 a year in April's price cap

The UK has been facing a worsening cost of living crisis.

On Monday an economist at US bank Citi warned inflation could hit 18 per cent in January 2023 - nine times the Bank of England's target, driven by the latest jump in energy prices.

The payment is intended to help disabled people with the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.

It comes on top of other cost-of-living payments totalling £650 for disabled people on low incomes.

All households will receive £400 to help towards energy bills, and an extra £150 for properties in council tax bands A-D in England.

Overall, the Government has announced a £37 billion package of support to help people with rising costs.

Minister for disabled people, health and work Chloe Smith said: "We know disabled people can face additional costs, which is why we are acting to help reduce the financial pressures on the most vulnerable.

Read more: Inflation to hit 18% in January as fears grow over worsening cost of living crisis

Read more: Brits to get paid for using washing machine less in plan to stop winter blackouts

"This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low-income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs.

"We know it's a worrying time for some people and I'd urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer by searching Help for Households."

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: "We know that rising prices faced by many countries around the world are a significant worry for many people here in the UK, especially those most vulnerable to additional costs.

"Today's announcement that disabled people will begin to receive an additional £150 payment from the end of September reinforces our commitment to help UK households through the challenging times ahead."

Read more: Tory leadership hopefuls clash over economy as energy bill debt crisis looms - but minister insists ‘help is coming’

Watch: Top Tory says Truss must be transparent over budget plans so ministers not 'flying blind'

But there are fears the current package of measures is not sufficient to tackle the crisis, with spiralling energy bills set to cripple families over winter.

Boris Johnson is set to use his final fortnight in office to highlight measures to address the crisis.

But no more help is expected to be announced before the new prime minister takes office, with major policy decisions postponed until that point.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lord Richard Harrington says he is lobbying the Treasury to up the payments made to those hosting Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugee host cash should be doubled, Treasury told as cost of living crisis deepens

Downing Street say households will not face blackouts this winter

Downing Street insists households and businesses will not face blackouts this winter amid cost of living crisis

asda

Chief Constable 'sick' of police getting caught up in culture wars

Giorgia Meloni shared a video appearing to show a woman being raped by an asylum seeker

Far-right Italian MP shares video of 'Ukrainian women being raped' to make immigration point

Joshua Carney was sentenced to life in prison

Burglar who violently raped mother and daughter, 14, five days after being freed from jail, locked up for life

A British woman was hit by lightning on Kasjuni Beach in Croatia (file photos)

Brit mum 'struck by lightning in front of daughter' on Croatia beach

Police have said Owami Davies could be 'street homeless'

Missing Owami Davies could be sleeping rough and has no access to phone or bank cards, says Met

Thieves approached the pair at knife point, it is understood.

Terrifying moment woman 'held at knife point by thieves attempting to steal watch'

sfa

Family pay tribute to 'shining light' Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in her garden

British Airways to cancel 10,000 Heathrow flights this winter

British Airways to cancel 10,000 Heathrow flights this winter

The truth has caught up with Ryan Giggs, jurors have been told.

'It's time to pay the price': Ryan Giggs went 'once too far' and 'has only himself to blame', prosecutor tells courts

asaa

Boy, 16, 'stabbed with machete' in Bromley

Councils are becoming “dependent” on fines for revenue, says report

Councils are becoming dependent on fines for revenue, says report

The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall

The News Agents with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel & Lewis Goodall: episodes, how to listen & more

Energy bills are expected skyrocket to more than £5,300 annually by April next year

Energy bills forecast to skyrocket to more than £5,300 a year in April's price cap

Former British spy Aimen Dean has claims St Georges School in Edinburgh discriminated against his five-year-old daughter after other parents complained his presence was a security threat.

Ex British spy in Al Qaida accuses private school of discrimination

Latest News

See more Latest News

Documents related to the search warrant for former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Emergency services and rescue workers are seen at Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine near Karbala, Iraq, on Sunday August 21 2022

Landslide at Shiite shrine in Iraq kills eight

A false colour composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27 2022

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras and tiny moons

Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow

Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing

Fetty Wap

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

Randall Worcester was seen on video being beaten up by three police officers

Three Arkansas officers suspended after video captures suspect being beaten up

A Ukrainian serviceman talks with others in his unit outside their bunks in the village where they’re currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

Ukraine says 9,000 of its troops have been killed since Russia launched war

Dr Anthony Fauci will leave his job in December

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci set to retire in December

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thai court asked to rule if Prime Minister must step down

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan waves to his supporters

Terrorism charges brought against Pakistan ex-prime minister Imran Khan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London