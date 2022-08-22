Tory leadership hopefuls clash over economy as energy bill debt crisis looms - but minister insists ‘help is coming’

22 August 2022, 01:33

Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted.
Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have clashed once again over their economic plans to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liz Truss will plunge the economy into an "inflation spiral" if she does not choose between her unfunded £50 billion tax cuts or providing cost-of-living support, Mr Sunak's campaign warned on Sunday.

The campaign said the Foreign Secretary would increase borrowing to "historic and dangerous levels", and place public finances into "serious jeopardy", if she attempts both.

It comes after Ms Truss, the frontrunner to be the next PM, signalled she could help firms and households with soaring energy bills with direct support this winter.

She was looking at assistance "across the board" despite in the past insisting she was focused on tax cuts rather than what she termed "giving out handouts".

Mr Sunak's campaign said: "Following weeks of rejecting direct support payments as 'handouts', Truss supporters have slowly woken up to the reality of what winter brings. They now say that they will provide people with help - but what help, for who, when and how it will be paid for remains a mystery.

"The reality is that Truss cannot deliver a support package as well as come good on £50 billion worth of unfunded, permanent tax cuts in one go.

"To do so would mean increasing borrowing to historic and dangerous levels, putting the public finances in serious jeopardy and plunging the economy into an inflation spiral."

The row comes ahead of Ofgem's announcement on Friday when the regulator is expected to hike the cap on energy bills from £1,971 to around £3,600.

To combat the spiralling costs, plans to enable households to get discounts on electricity bills if they cut use at peak times are expected to be announced within the next two weeks.

Read more: Energy bills could spike to £6,000 next year, experts warn

Read more: Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng vowed over the weekend that "help is coming" to deal with the crisis throughout winter.

Work is urgently under way on "the best package of measures" so that the next Prime Minister can "hit the ground running" as soon as they take over, Mr Kwarteng said.

The Truss supporter made it clear that a future windfall tax was off the table, instead saying he would prioritise domestic energy production.

Earlier on Saturday, there were also fresh warnings that energy bills could soar even higher in April to £6,000, crippling families across the UK.

Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Mr Kwarteng said: "No country is immune from rising prices – least of all Britain. I understand the deep anxiety this is causing.

"As winter approaches, millions of families will be concerned about how they are going to make ends meet.

"But I want to reassure the British people that help is coming."

Meanwhile, there are concerns that a winter debt crisis is looming, with more than 1.7m households poised to cancel direct debit payments to energy supplier, according to polling from the I.

Around one-in-seven energy users who pay via direct debit have either already decided (four per cent) or are likely to (10 per cent) cancel their payments, the BMG research suggests.

There are fears among consumer groups that the soaring cost of bills could push people into debt or on to more expensive energy plans as a result.

Energy firms have been urged not to chase customers for debt they cannot pay, while the Government has been told to provide extra support for those struggling with the crippling costs.

A scheme expected to be announced within two weeks will allow people to save cash if they avoid high-power activities, such as cooking or using washing machines, when demand is high, it is understood.

There are hopes it can be put in place for winter for those who have smart meters installed.

"We are developing a new service that will be available for consumers to benefit from across this winter and will be announcing further information soon," a spokesman for National Grid ESO - which will run the scheme - said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police were seen doing the dance at pride

Fury as Lincoln police officers filmed dancing the Macarena at pride event

The thief could be seen smashing the car window.

Moment moped thieves target Bugatti Chiron driver with hammer as violent crimes and robberies grip London

Several incidents took place in the capital over the weekend.

London sees bloodbath weekend amid spike in violence across capital

Labour has accused the Government of allowing water companies to "cut corners"

Huge increase in raw sewage dumped in UK waterways as govt accused of allowing companies to 'cut corners'

Police were called to Josephine Avenue

Seven arrested after four men stabbed during Brixton brawl

The car crash happened on Colney Hatch Lane in Barnet

Police hunt two men after girl, 12, left fighting for her life following Bentley crash

Decathlete Ben Gregory is in a critical condition after a bike crash

Team GB decathlete Ben Gregory fighting for life after serious bike crash

Hollie Dance said she wanted to see people who upload harmful 'challenge' videos prosecuted

Archie's mum calls for people who upload and share harmful viral 'challenge' videos to be prosecuted

Tyson Fury revealed his cousin had been knifed to death

Pictured: Tyson Fury's cousin, 31, stabbed to death at pub as boxer calls for knife crime to stop

The woman was found shot in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Merseyside

Woman found shot dead in Merseyside garden as police launch murder probe

Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time

'I let myself down': Anthony Joshua speaks out following bizarre speech after losing rematch to Oleksandr Usyk

Workers at Felixstowe have gone on strike in a row over pay

Eight-day strike begins at UK’s biggest container port Felixstowe as 2,000 workers walk out over pay

CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police of Owami Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon away from West Croydon about 1230 on Thursday July 7

Police watchdog considers probe into Met officers' contact with missing Owami Davies

Darya Dugin, daughter of “Putin’s brain” Alexander Dugin, 60, died in the attack on the outskirts of Moscow

Daughter of 'spiritual guide' to Putin's Ukraine invasion killed in Moscow 'car bomb plot meant for her father’

Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted.

'Help is coming' with cost of living, Business Sec insists amid concerns over winter blackouts

NatWest will pay for transgender staff to get privately-funded hormone treatment

NatWest 'to fund hormone treatment for trans staff' in bid to become more inclusive

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leon Vitali

Barry Lyndon actor and Kubrick associate Leon Vitali dies aged 74

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchange vows in front of family and friends

US First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden to leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

Medic with baby Veronika

Ukrainian medics living at hospital on front line to save premature babies

Floods clear-up

Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

Somali soldiers

Somali forces end hotel attack which left 21 dead

Alexander Dugin

Daughter of ideologist known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car blast

Landslide on road

Flash flooding leaves 40 dead in northern India

Dry farmland

China plans to use chemicals to generate rain and save harvest

Dorli Rainey

Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London