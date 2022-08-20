Energy bills could spike to £6,000 next year, experts warn

20 August 2022, 13:35

Experts have predicted the price cap on bills could reach £6,089 in April
Experts have predicted the price cap on bills could reach £6,089 in April. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Gas and electricity bills are set to soar by more than threefold from an already record level, affecting millions of struggling families.

With around 45 million people predicted to fall into fuel poverty this winter, consultancy Auxilione predicted that the price cap on bills will gradually rise by more than £4,000 in the next eight months.

They said that the cap is expected to reach £3,576 in October, rising to £4,799 in January, and finally hitting £6,089 in April.

The new forecast is an increase of £96 in January and £233 in April compared to the last one.

The cap is currently at £1,971 for the average household.

Read more: Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

Read more: 'Do not swim' at 22 beaches in England after sewage discharge, Environment Agency warns

Households who consume more than the average pay more for their energy bills.

The forecasts, based on Friday's gas price, are another major blow for families around Britain and will put extra pressure on the Government to act.

Millions of homes are likely to be kept very cold as people try to save what little they can on their energy bills.

The rising cap is due to the runaway price of gas on European markets.

This was set off about a year ago as demand for gas soared when economies emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns.

But then came the war in Ukraine. Since then Russian gas supplies into Europe have been severely slashed.

It has caused the gas price to spike to levels never seen before.

The energy price cap, which is set by Ofgem, only limits the profits that energy suppliers can take. It does not protect customers from runaway wholesale energy prices.

The consultants forecast that bills will slowly drop in the second half of next year, to £5,486 in July and £5,160 in October 2023.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Closed doors: A man walks past a shuttered pub in Kent

Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a girl aged six

Man charged with abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Manchester

The blast targeted Russia's Navy HQ in Crimea. Right - an attack on a munitions depot in Crimea earlier this month

Huge explosion as ‘Ukrainian drone strike’ rocks Russia’s Black Sea navy HQ

Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram

'Misogynist' influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

P&O sacked 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper foreign agency workers

P&O Ferries won't face criminal action for sacking 800 staff without notice

More strikes are taking place on Saturday

Weekend travel chaos as another day of strikes leaves just a fifth of train network running

Mr Gove has backed Mr Sunak

Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race - as he says Truss campaign has taken 'holiday from reality'

Boulter bit the PD Xander on the head

Man bites police dog on the head after lashing out at officer during arrest

Sanna Marin said she has taken a drug test

Finnish PM takes drug test as new video of her partying emerges

Alamy/Handout

Isis 'Beatle' from London jailed for life in US for role in hostage taking and beheading plot

Sir Alex was in court on Friday

'I never saw Giggs lose temper' Man Utd's legendary ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson tells trial

Keeping Up Appearances actress Josephine Tewson has died

Keeping Up Appearances star Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

The Environment Agency has issued 'do not swim' orders for 22 beaches in England amid fears sewage discharged from rainwater overflows may have polluted the waters.

'Do not swim' at 22 beaches in England after sewage discharge, Environment Agency warns

Ryan Giggs told his PR executive girlfriend Kate Greville she was "the jam in my donut"

‘Jam in my donut’: Court hears more of Ryan Giggs’ poetry and text exchanges with his ex

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey (right) accused of stabbing a man in a restaurant on London's Poland Street

Chef, 60, ‘stabbed worker to death in Soho Korean restaurant after row about food prep’

Thomas Nutt, 46, killed Dawn Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Killer husband who murdered wife on wedding night and hid body in suitcase jailed for life

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shelling damage

Russia steps up battle for city in eastern Ukraine

Farmer in dried reservoir

Chinese farmers bid to save crops amid scorching drought

Kenya villager

US buying large shipment of Ukrainian grain for food aid

Xin Hai cargo ship

Chemical tanker collides with cargo ship off Japan

Flamingos

Changing weather patterns caused by climate change threatening migratory birds

Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton’s family settle legal action against hospital over his death

Mike Pence

Pence: I did not take classified material with me when I left office

Mexico Former Attorney General Detained

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

US Ukraine Aid

US announces new military aid and drones for Ukraine

Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki on Friday

Finnish PM takes drugs test ‘for own legal protection’ after video leak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London