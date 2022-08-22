Brits to get paid for using washing machine less in plan to stop winter blackouts

By Will Taylor

Households with smart meters are set to get paid for using less power to avoid blackouts over the winter.

Customers who are willing to change the time they use appliances like their dishwashers or tumble driers could earn as much as £6 per kWh saved, potentially adding up to hundreds of pounds a year.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator is to apply to energy regulator Ofgem and hopes it will be able to start the scheme from by the end of October.

"We are developing a new service that will be available for consumers to benefit from across this winter and will be announcing further information soon," a spokesperson for the operator told The Sunday Times, which said it understood that ministers would "look favourably" on the idea.

The biggest chance for energy saving would be between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, a report said.

Among the appliances that make up 20% of power usage are washing machines, dishwashers, tumble driers, TVs, laptops and games consoles.

The scheme could help keep the lights on as the Government tries to ensure enough energy supply throughout the colder and darker months.

It has led to fears of whether power will need to be rationed in some way.

Payments would also provide some help to squeezed Brits battling the cost of living crisis with the energy price cap is due to hike from £1,971 to more than £3,500 in October - possibly hitting more than £6,000 by April.

Another proposal to emerge in recent days is a Treasury idea that would allow GPs to effectively prescribe cheaper bills.

People who are struggling could then get money from their council or a voucher for gas and electricity.

Meanwhile, centre-right think tank Onward said homeowners should get a 50% rebate on their stamp duty if they put a heat pump in among other energy efficiency measures.

A similar scheme in Finland has helped it reach one of the highest rates of heat pump sales in Europe.