'Raspy-voiced' Pope skips key part of Palm Sunday Mass amid concern over increasingly frail health

24 March 2024, 20:34 | Updated: 24 March 2024, 20:39

'Raspy-voiced' Pope skips key part of Palm Sunday Mass amid concern over increasingly frail health
'Raspy-voiced' Pope skips key part of Palm Sunday Mass amid concern over increasingly frail health. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Pope Francis has skipped a key part of the Palm Sunday Mass in the Vatican amid ongoing concerns about his increasingly frail health.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pope Francis, who was described as speaking with a "raspy voice", decided at the last minute to skip his homily during the outdoor service in St Peter's Square on Sunday.

The 87-year-old pontiff, whose increasingly frail health is set to be tested amid a busy Holy Week schedule, reportedly skipped the sermon because he wanted to avoid a strenuous speech.

Francis - affected by bad knees and persistent respiratory problems - also did not participate in the procession of cardinals around the obelisk in the piazza at the start of the Mass.

Instead the pontiff blessed the palm fronds and olive branches that had been carried by others from the altar.

Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter Square in Vatican City, March 24
Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter Square in Vatican City, March 24. Picture: Alamy
Pope Francis during the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square
Pope Francis during the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Ukraine and allies slam Pope for suggesting country 'raises the white flag' to Putin's invading forces

Read More: US says it warned Russia of imminent 'extremist' attack weeks ago but Putin points finger at Ukraine despite ISIS claim

Francis had been expected to deliver a homily halfway through the service and had pronounced the prayers during the Mass.

After several seconds of silence, announcers said Francis had decided not to deliver the homily itself.

Vatican officials estimated some 25,000 people attended the Mass, held under a sunny, breezy spring sky.

Palm Sunday kicks off a busy week for Francis leading up to Easter Sunday when the faithful commemorate the resurrection of Christ.

On Thursday, Francis is due to travel to a Rome women's prison for the traditional washing of the feet ritual.

Pope Francis celebrates the Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square
Pope Francis celebrates the Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square. Picture: Alamy
Pope Francis during the Palm Sunday Mass at Saint Peter's Square
Pope Francis during the Palm Sunday Mass at Saint Peter's Square. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Kate 'wrote every word' of speech revealing cancer diagnosis and 'timed the announcement for her children'

Read More: King Charles 'frustrated' cancer recovery is taking 'little longer than he would want it to', says nephew Peter Phillips

On Friday he is scheduled to preside over the night-time Way of the Cross procession at Rome's Colosseum re-enacting Christ's crucifixion.

The following day marks the Easter Vigil, during which the pontiff presides over a solemn night-time service in the basilica, followed by Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square and his noontime blessing from the loggia above.

Off and on this winter, Francis has been battling what he and the Vatican have described as a case of the flu, bronchitis or a cold.

For the last several weeks he has occasionally asked an aide to read aloud his speeches and catechism lessons to spare him the effort.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Shooting

Suspects appear in court over Russian concert hall attack

File image of a plane taking off at Heathrow Airport

Murder suspect arrested at Heathrow Airport hours after man hit and killed by car in east London

Kate recorded video after seeing 'warmth and affection' displayed by public following King's cancer announcement

Kate recorded video after seeing 'warmth and affection' displayed by public following King's cancer announcement

British Museum forced to shut doors as pro-Palestine and environmental protests form blockade to historic landmark

British Museum forced to shut doors as pro-Palestine and environmental protests form blockade to historic landmark

Senegal Election

Votes counted in Senegal after tightly contested presidential election

Jeremy Hunt doubles down on claim £100k a year 'is not a huge salary' after criticism for being 'out of touch'

Jeremy Hunt doubles down on claim £100k a year 'is not a huge salary' after criticism for being 'out of touch'

Blindfolded concert attack 'suspects' dragged into Moscow building to face interrogation over shooting that killed 137

Blindfolded concert attack 'suspects' dragged into Moscow building to face interrogation over shooting that killed 137

Poland Great Escape Anniversary

Great Escape 50th anniversary marked in Polish ceremony

Pope Francis celebrates the Palm Sunday mass in St Peter’s Square

Pope makes last-minute decision not to deliver Palm Sunday Mass homily

France Waiters Run

The waiting game! Cafe workers carry loaded trays in 2km race through Paris

Simon Harris set to become Ireland's youngest prime minister following Leo Varadkar's surprise step down

Simon Harris set to become Ireland's youngest prime minister following Leo Varadkar's surprise step down

King Charles 'frustrated' cancer recovery is taking 'little longer than he would want it to', says nephew Peter Phillips

King Charles 'frustrated' cancer recovery is taking 'little longer than he would want it to', says nephew Peter Phillips

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip

Fleeing Palestinians describe Israeli raid on Gaza Strip hospital

The ground and first floors of the three-storey house were destroyed by the fire

Man in his 60s charged with arson and carrying a fake gun after Hackney house fire

Kate 'wrote every word' of speech revealing cancer diagnosis and 'timed the announcement for her children'

Kate 'wrote every word' of speech revealing cancer diagnosis and 'timed the announcement for her children'

Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco

Two men arrested in probe into 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman

Latest News

See more Latest News

Raheem Sterling was offended by Stuart Webber's claim he could have ended up in jail if not for football

Raheem Sterling 'furious' after former Liverpool official says he and 4 other black stars 'could be in jail if not for football'
Four people died in the horror crash

Four people killed in horror crash on country lane in early hours of Sunday morning

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart to be given Mark Twain Prize for American Humour

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher 'on the downwards slide' as ex-Oasis star reveals serious health woes and gives up party lifestyle
A man lights candles at the fence next to the Crocus City Hall in Moscow

Families await news on loved ones after Moscow concert hall attack

Parents wait for news about the kidnapped children

More than 130 children freed in Nigeria more than two weeks after abduction

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt says government 'committed' to pensions triple lock, but refuses to confirm WASPI compensation
Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy have all gone missing along with their mother

Three children who went missing in Cheltenham found 'safe and well', as woman arrested

The UK could get some unseasonable snowfall

Exact date Brits to be hit with three-day snow blast as temperatures drop back below zero, despite start of spring
David Beckham with his parents

David Beckham says his father 'only told him he was proud of him after he played 100 times for England'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Labour's Anneliese Dodds on Sunday

Anneliese Dodds says Labour will hire more NHS staff to cut cancer waiting times, after Kate reveals diagnosis
King Charles praised Kate's courage following her announcement on Friday.

Kate had 'emotional' private lunch with Charles as she sought advice before revealing cancer diagnosis to the world
An eight-year-old girl who overcame her cancer battle and was supported by the Princess of Wales 'is deeply saddened' by her recent cancer announcement, her mother has said

Girl who overcame cancer battle with support from Princess of Wales is 'deeply saddened' by Kate's cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit