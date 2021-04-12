Breaking News

Prince William says he will 'miss my Grandpa' in emotional tribute to Prince Philip

12 April 2021, 14:07 | Updated: 12 April 2021, 14:36

Prince William shared this picture of Prince George with the Duke of Edinburgh
Prince William shared this picture of Prince George with the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Kate Buck

The Duke of Cambridge has shared a previously unseen picture of Prince George with the Duke of Edinburgh as he made an emotional tribute to the late Royal.

William is the first of Philip's grandchildren to publicly honour his memory and in a statement spoke of his relationship with Kate and expressed his gratitude for the "kindness he showed her".

The future king summed up the duke saying his "...life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family".

Over the weekend the duke's four children spoke movingly about the loss of their father and how the Queen is stoically coping after her husband of 73 years died peacefully on Friday.

Read more: William and Harry to walk behind Prince Philip’s coffin at funeral

Read more: PM will not attend Philip's funeral so family members can have seats

The duke said about Philip: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Kensington Palace tweeted the duke's statement together with a touching new photograph of a young Prince George with his great-grandfather Philip.

George, a future King, was pictured sat by the duke's side on the box seat of a carriage, as Philip held the reins and a whip.

Dressed in shorts and a knitted jumper, George is holding open a picture book in the taken in Norfolk in 2015.

Prince Harry has arrived back in the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral without his pregnant wife Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have arrived at Heathrow Airport on a British Airways flight from his new home in Los Angeles at 1:15pm on Saturday.

It marks the prince's first trip back to Britain since stepping down from royal duties and taking part in the bombshell Oprah interview with the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry was met by police officers and security personnel upon landing and was driven away in a Range Rover, according to The Sun newspaper.

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed he would be returning to the UK for the funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on Saturday.

However, Meghan Markle has been advised not to join him because she is heavily pregnant.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A cruise ship sits docked waiting for passengers to be evacuated in Kingstown, on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent

‘Huge’ explosion rocks St Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

Police officers leave the scene after a shooting in Paris

One dead in shooting near Paris hospital

Boris Johnson leads tributes in the Commons to Prince Philip

Watch LIVE: PM leads Commons address in honour of Prince Philip
Centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran

Iran blames Israel for sabotage at nuclear site

Olympic fan Kyoko Ishikawa shows her cheering at her home in Tokyo

Super fan prepares for Tokyo Olympics without foreign supporters
Armin Laschet, CDU federal chairman and minister president of North Rhine-Westphalia, arrives at the CDU presidium meeting in front of party headquarters in Berlin, Germany

Leader of Merkel’s party moves forward in bid to be chancellor candidate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller warns David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg'

James O'Brien caller: David Cameron's actions are 'tip of the iceberg' for the Tories
Nick Ferrari has previously questioned the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Bereaved wife fighting to stop others suffering
Caller takes 18 days annual leave to go to gym as lockdown eases

Caller takes 18 days annual leave to spend in gym as lockdown eases
Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June

Pub owners urge Government to guarantee full easing of restrictions by June
IDS was speaking to LBC's David Lammy

'He had a wicked sense of humour', IDS shares his memories of Prince Philip
Prince Philip was 'an exceptional officer' during WWII, former First Sea Lord says

Prince Philip was 'an exceptional officer' during WWII, former First Sea Lord says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London