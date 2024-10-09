Pro-Palestine protesters target Picasso and spill paint at London's National Gallery

9 October 2024, 14:56

Two protestors plastered the photo over the painting on Wednesday.
Two protestors plastered the photo over the painting on Wednesday. Picture: Youth Demand

By Henry Moore

Protestors have plastered a photo of a weeping Gazan mother over a Picasso painting at the National Gallery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two activists for Youth Demand entered the gallery at around mid-day on Wednesday before plastering the photo over the protective glass covering Picasso’s 1901 painting Motherhood (La Maternité).

They then proceeded to pour red paint on the floor below the painting.

One of the protestors, NHS worker Jai Halai, said: “I’m taking action with Youth Demand because at this point it’s been over one year of seeing my colleagues in the healthcare field decimated.

“Decimated by bombs, by bullets and by having to operate, with no medical equipment, on starved children.

“We need a two way arms embargo on Israel now; 87% of the British public want this and never before have they been more disillusioned with our Government and political class who do not represent us. We need a revolution in our democracy.”

The photo used by the protestors was taken by Palestinian journalist Ali Jadallah.

A Youth Demand spokesperson added: “Our government is arming Israel to carry out a genocide against Palestinians and killing without restrain in Lebanon. It can’t be all carrots and no sticks: a two-way arms embargo is the least Britain can do to stop displacement, destruction and death!”

This comes just days after Just Stop Oil protestors doused a Van Gogh painting with soup at the National Gallery.

The environmental group shared a video of the activists vandalising the artwork before telling an angry crowd: "There are people in prison for demanding an end to new oil and gas, something which is now government policy after sustained, disruptive actions, countless headlines and the resulting political pressure.

"Future generations will regard these prisoners of conscience to be on the right side of history."

The gallery confirmed the paintings remain unharmed and they aim to reopen the exhibit.

One of the protestors was apprehended by a security guard.
One of the protestors was apprehended by a security guard. Picture: Youth Demand

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 14:40hrs on Friday, 27 September to the National Gallery after a group of Just Stop Oil protesters allegedly threw soup on a painting.

"Three people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been taken into custody. Enquiries continue."

One ticker holder told LBC News we go back to New Zealand tomorrow and "doesn’t look like we are going to get into to see the paintings".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
View of Police Scotland headquarters at Clyde Gateway in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Cost of police investigation into SNP finances soars to £1.8 million

Breaking
The Race For The Conservative Leadership

James Cleverly eliminated in Tory leadership vote as Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick make final two

The Prime Minister has refused to rule out an increase in employer National Insurance contributions

Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance for employers

Victoria Taylor may have gone into the river, police say

‘Significant possibility’ missing mother Victoria Taylor entered river, say police

Satellite image of Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico

Time to evacuate running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida

Anthony Marks

Homeless man living in bin shed murdered in central London, as teen charged and police hunt for next of kin

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Keir Starmer insists the Falkland Islands 'will remain British' despite Chagos handover

Members of the Satudarah (One Blood) motorcycle gang leave after Dutch riot police blocked a group of 150 riders on the A2 motorway at the entrance to Amsterdam in 2011

Norway bans motorcycle club Satudarah, branding it ‘criminal association’

Juergen Klopp quit Liverpool in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp makes surprise return to football as he signs long-term contract after leaving Liverpool

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Israeli offensive in northern Gaza kills dozens and threatens hospitals

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court

Rebekah Vardy ordered to pay Coleen Rooney further £100,000 after latest Wagatha Christie court battle

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky seeks more war support from south-east Europe

Florida battens down the hatches as residents refusing to flee brace for Hurricane Milton to make landfall

From doggy diapers to BBQs: Florida residents refusing to flee Hurricane Milton share tips as they ready for storm

Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert has died aged 100

Tributes to Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert who has died aged 100

Fireworks are launched before the Tropicana Las Vegas towers are imploded

Las Vegas casino Tropicana demolished in spectacular show

Towns have been left abandoned as Milton approaches

Haunting footage shows abandoned streets of Florida coastal towns as Hurricane Milton nears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wimbledon has got rid of line judges for the first time in its history

Wimbledon to get rid of line judges for first time in its 147-year history as electronic line calling comes in
Passengers may have to wait on planes due to new EU rules, easyjet boss says

Airlines may have to ‘hold people on the plane’ due to EU border rules, easyjet boss warns

Melinda French Gates

Melinda French Gates will give £190m to women’s health groups across globe

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales

Trial of girl, 14, who stabbed teachers and fellow pupil collapses because of 'great irregularity' with jurors
An oasis is reflected in a lake caused by heavy rain in the desert town of Merzouga in south-eastern Morocco

Water gushes through palm trees and sand dunes after rare rain in Sahara Desert

Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida

When will Hurricane Milton hit Florida? 'Worst storm in 100 years' heading for US coast as residents urged to flee
Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m

Disgraced presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m

Most airports have closed due to the impending Hurricane Milton

All UK flights to Florida cancelled and theme parks closed as Hurricane Milton races towards land
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment

Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war passes 42,000, health chiefs say

Ashley Moody told anyone refusing to evacuate that they should write their name in permanent marker on their arm

Florida residents refusing to flee hurricane Milton told to write their names in permanent ink on their arm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will not attend COP29

King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'
Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit