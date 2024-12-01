Police looking for man suspected of public order offence at pro-Palestine protest

A elderly white man can be seen wearing a dark flat cap, a brown jacket, a brown scarf and a black rucksack. Picture: Alamy / Metropolitan Police

By Alice Padgett

Police want to speak to a man after an alleged public order offence at a pro-Palestine march near Piccadilly Circus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The alleged public order offence, which is considered committing threatening or disturbing acts to public safety, reportedly took place during a Pro-Palestine march in central London.

The incident occurred between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday 30th November on Coventry Street, between Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square.

A elderly white man can be seen wearing a dark flat cap, a brown jacket, a brown scarf and a black rucksack.

The Met Police have said the alleged offence occurred during a Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest and the counter protest by Stop the Hate.

A protest by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and a counter protest by Stop The Hate took place in central London. Picture: Alamy

Pro Palestine March In London. Picture: Getty

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) began their march from near Hyde Park, as counter-protesters from Stop the Hate gathered on Coventry Street on the route of the PSC march.

Police warned that expressing support for Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese militants Hezbollah is a criminal offence, because both are proscribed terror organisations.

Offences include chanting slogans, wearing clothing and displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos that express support for those groups.

Police separated them from a group of counter-protesting Israel supporters.

The Israel supporters urge the marchers to "stop supporting terror".

Pro-Palestine protesters and counter demonstrators hurled abuse at each other when they met at Coventry Street.

The two groups were kept apart by metal barriers and a line of police officers.

The police ask that anyone who recognises the man in this photo or has any other information about the incident should call 101 with reference 01/1145262/24.