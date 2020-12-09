Queen pictured with Royal family for first time during pandemic

Queen Elizabeth with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Queen has been seen with members of the Royal family for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

She was joined by Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Princess Royal.

All of the royals stood socially distant by the steps of Windsor Castle.

A Salvation Army band played Christmas songs as the royals enjoyed a Christmas carol performance, with the monarch joining in and singing along quietly.

When the performance ended, the Queen, who wore a red hat and coat, chatted to her family.

Queen Elizabeth II talks with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: PA

Commissioners Anthony and Gillian Cotterill, from the Salvation Army, said they spoke with the Queen after the performance, where she said "nobody's allowed to sing anymore".

However, Princess Anne then told her mother: "Oh, we can sing outside."

As the Queen turned to walk up the steps back inside her castle home, Prince William said: "Bye gran."

Queen Elizabeth talks with Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex. Picture: PA

The royals also chatted with local volunteers and charity workers in a marquee.

Mr Cotterill said: "The Queen was saying she was just so happy we were able to play some carols because she thinks this will be the only time she'll be able to hear carols, and she was disappointed we didn't sing.

"Sometimes we're playing musicians and other times we're a choir, at an event like this it's better to have the band as you can hear it for miles."

Mrs Cotterill added: "I did see the Queen mouthing some of the words - so that was nice."

Prince William and Kate went to the castle after earlier completing their royal train tour of the country where they thanked healthcare staff for their work during the pandemic.