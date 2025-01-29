Cleared for take off: Chancellor backs plans for 'badly needed' third runway at Heathrow Airport in 'fight' for growth

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has given her support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Rachel Reeves has given her support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a speech in Oxfordshire on growth, the Chancellor said the west London airport's expansion is "badly needed" because "for decades its growth has been constrained".

Heathrow's plan to build a third runway received parliamentary approval in June 2018, but has been delayed by legal challenges and the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport needs to secure approval for a Development Consent Order to go ahead with the project.

Chief executive Thomas Woldbye said he would not continue developing the scheme without the Government confirming it wants expansion.

Environmental groups have expressed major concerns over the impact of airport expansion on climate change. Picture: Getty

The scheme would involve around seven years of construction to produce a third runway and a new terminal.

It would also require more than 700 houses to be demolished and the M25 motorway to be moved into a tunnel.

Environmental groups have expressed major concerns over the impact of airport expansion on climate change.

Read more: Reeves vows to 'fight for growth' with launch of 'Europe's Silicon Valley', as Starmer invokes spirit of Thatcher

Read more: Peter Mandelson 'approved as UK ambassador to US' despite fears over past criticisms of Trump

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has given her support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Getty

Reeves added that "by backing a third runway at Heathrow we can make Britain the world's best connected place to do business".

"That is what it takes to make decisions in the national interest and that is what I mean by going further and faster to kickstart economic growth," she added.

Later, responding to questions from journalists, Ms Reeves said projects such as backing the third runway "shows that this is a Government with ambition that is getting on and delivering".

She added: "One of the reasons why we need to expand Heathrow is that there are emerging markets and new cities around the world that we aren't connected to because there aren't the slots at Heathrow - or indeed any other airport - to fly to."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he remains "opposed" to Heathrow expansion because of its "severe impact". He said: "I remain opposed to a new runway at Heathrow airport because of the severe impact it will have on noise, air pollution and meeting our climate change targets.

"I will scrutinise carefully any new proposals that now come forward from Heathrow, including the impact it will have on people living in the area and the huge knock-on effects for our transport infrastructure.

"Despite the progress that's been made in the aviation sector to make it more sustainable, I'm simply not convinced that you can have hundreds of thousands of additional flights at Heathrow every year without a hugely damaging impact on our environment."

Nick Ferrari questions Matthew Pennycook on Heathrow expansion

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: "Heathrow is critical national infrastructure and the UK's only hub airport, enabling connectivity and trade to global markets, yet it remains the world's most expensive airport with a service that falls short.

"We are supportive of growth and expansion at Heathrow, if, and only if, there is fundamental reform to the flawed regulatory model to ensure value for money for consumers, affordability for UK plc and support for a competitive UK aviation industry."

GMB regional organiser Perry Phillips said: "The Heathrow third runway expansion has finally been cleared for take-off.

"We welcome the Government's decision and the thousands of good, unionised jobs and apprenticeships the project will create.

"The project represents a huge boost for construction skills in this country, which will be vital for future infrastructure projects."