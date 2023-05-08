Schoolboy stabbed to death in Walthamstow named as Renell Charles, 16

Renell Charles was killed in Walthamstow in a bloody weekend of violence in London. Picture: Met Police/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Local schoolboy Renell Charles, 16, has been named as the victim of a stabbing near his school on Friday.

The attack was described as brutal by onlooker who were present when the teen was killed on Markhouse Road, Walthamstow at 4pm on Friday.

Police attended the scene but Rennel sadly passed away at 4.39om despite the efforts of paramedics.

Another boy, 16, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after turning himself in to an east London police station.

The Headteacher of Kelmscott School, where Renell attended, said that his passing was the school community's "darkest day".

Renell Charles was stabbed to death on Friday after he left school. Picture: Met Police

DCI Rogers said: “This is a fast moving investigation and we are aware that this brutal attack took place near a school, and was witnessed by many bystanders and young people.

“My thoughts are with them as they come to terms with seeing such an act of violence unfold and I would ask anyone with footage or images to do the right thing and send them into my team of detectives.

“If you wish to submit images or footage anonymously, please share via Crimestoppers, or you can contact the Major Incident Room where one of my team will be able to take your call. You can also share the images via the Public Portal.

Renell Charles was named as the victim of Friday's stabbing which took place in Walthamstow, East London. Picture: LBC / Google Maps

“We also know that there was heavy traffic on Markhouse Road at that time of day and we think there is a strong chance some people will have dash cam footage.

“Please review what you have and send anything that may assist the investigation without delay. A young boy has lost his life and evidence such as this can contribute to securing justice for his family and friends.”

Renell's death comes as part of a bloody weekend of senseless attacks across London this weekend.

Several stabbings and shootings happened on Friday evening with more during the bank holoday Sunday yesterday.