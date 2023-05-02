Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of murder after 'random' fatal stabbing of woman in Brixton

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk on Monday afternoon. Picture: PA

By Chris Samuel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Brixton in a 'random' attack.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk, shortly after 4pm on Monday.

The victim was found with stab wounds, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 16.42pm.

Formal identification is yet to take place, though the woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, the Met said.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the probe and have been reviewing local CCTV in the area, and speaking to several witnesses as part of their enquiries.

Based on their initial enquiries, police believe the woman was walking along Stockwell Park Walk when she was approached from behind by a man who attacked her.

The force said that there is no information to suggest the victim and the man were known to each other at this stage.

A man, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: "This is a shocking attack and my thoughts are with the woman's family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

Police at the scene following the attack. Picture: PA

"I recognise the considerable concern this incident has caused and I'd like to reassure you that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and have made an arrest.

"Despite this, we have additional officers in the area to respond to any concerns from members of the community and I would ask people to report any suspicious activity to us."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.