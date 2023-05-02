Moment furious driver 'runs over foot' of Just Stop Oil protester as group causes more London traffic chaos

2 May 2023, 12:44 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 12:48

Furious motorist rams Just Stop Oil protester in London

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a motorist appears to plough into a Just Stop Oil protester before driving off as the group caused more disruption in London with another ‘go-slow’ march.

Video footage posted online by the group appears to show a driver being blocked by a protester - but the motorist is undeterred and keeps going, apparently driving over the protester’s foot.

Just Stop Oil tweeted: "After weeks of inflammatory language from politicians and right-wing media personalities, a car has finally rammed into a peaceful protest."

"Are you about to comment "Good!" or "Stay out of the road"?

It was claimed that the car ran over the protester's foot
It was claimed that the car ran over the protester's foot. Picture: Social Media

"Are you sure that the side you want to pick is the side of violence, of the repression of protest? What we do now determines the fate of humanity. You owe it to your children to do the right thing."

The eco protest group has caused chaos in London every day since April 24. Their latest protest this morning saw 55 protesters slowly marching at Regent Street and Parliament Square.

They want the government to halt licensing any new fossil fuel projects in the UK.

Protester Sarah Benn, 56, a former NHS GP of 32 years, from Birmingham, said: “As a doctor I have dealt with many emergencies, and the first thing you do in that situation is to urgently remove what is causing or worsening the situation. We face a climate and ecological emergency, yet our government sits on its hands and mouths platitudes- instead of taking the no-brainer first step of ending new fossil fuel licences.”

“My youngest starts GCSEs this week but instead of being home supporting and encouraging him, I'm here slow-marching with Just Stop Oil - because I'm terrified for him. Good exam grades are pointless in the face of uncontrollable flooding and wildfires, crop failures, food shortages, the collapse of the NHS and everything we love.”

Noah Crane, 18, an A-Level student from Norfolk, said: “We have seen time and again that words are not sufficient to bring about necessary social change. The people who are both the most powerful and the most greedy in the world are making billions from selling our futures; they aren't going to stop just because we ask nicely. We have to demand it.”

“If, throughout all of human history, there has ever been a time to take action, it is now.”

Karen Findlay, Commander of Major Operations and Public Order at Scotland Yard, tweeted today: "We are aware as of 7.40am of a group of about ten Just Stop Oil protestors in Parliament Square slow walking in one lane.

"Officers immediately on scene. All protestors directed to the pavement and cleared off the carriageway within 12 minutes. Traffic moving normally."

She added later: "We are aware of a further two groups of Just Stop Oil protestors slow marching in Parliament Square (different group to previous one) and Grosvenor Square. Police are on scene. Sec 12 conditions and directions to get immediately on to the pavement issued."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Netherlands Nitrogen Pollution

EU backs Dutch government’s farm buyout plan to cut nitrogen pollution

The parents of murdered mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock (L) have paid tribute to the "happiest person" and revealed the name of their daughter's unborn child.

Parents of murdered teacher Marelle Sturrock pay tribute to 'happiest person' and reveal she was expecting baby boy

Missing Teens Bodies Found Oklahoma

Seven bodies found in US house during search for missing teenagers

Mideast Israel Palestinians

Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli jail after hunger strike

Geoffrey Hinton quit Google and warned of the dangers of the tech he helped to create

AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton describes ‘nightmare scenario’ as he quits Google with warnings

United States Sudan American Doctor

Sudanese flee to coastal city and Egyptian border in bid to escape fighting

Lucy Letby is giving evidence in court

‘I did my best to care for them’: Nurse accused of murdering seven babies gives evidence for the first time

Animal Rising said it would aim to prevent races from running at this year's Epsom Derby

'One thousand' animal protesters plan to halt races at Epsom Derby - weeks after causing chaos at the Grand National

Australia Tobacco

Australian stores to be banned from selling vapes

Police shared photos of the man's fake 'Boris Johnson' driving licence

Police arrest fake ‘Boris Johnson’ after suspected drink-drive smash in Netherlands

Princess Anne said the monarchy is in safe hands with her brother King Charles

Princess Anne says slimmed-down monarchy 'doesn't sound like a good idea'

Kyrgios Stolen Car

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios ‘helps police catch armed robber using Tesla app’

Several Cadbury's products have been recalled

Six Cadbury chocolate desserts recalled over listeria contamination fear - see the full list

Cabinet minister James Cleverly said a "good offer" had been made to teachers over pay and workload

Foreign Secretary says school pupils have suffered enough - teachers must return to classrooms

The palace said the "Homage of the People" was an "invitation" for people to vocally offer their "true allegiance"

Palace row erupts over 'misunderstood' plans for people to swear allegiance to the King

Carl O’Keeffe, 49, had to be rescued from the simulated cave experience at Kong Adventure Centre, in Keswick

'I saw him die': Sister of father 'crushed to death' in indoor cave left 'traumatised' after seeing tragedy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Serena Williams has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child

Serena Williams announces pregnancy at Met Gala and debuts baby bump in pics with husband Alexis Ohanian
The ULEZ will expand to cover outer London from August 29

'It's another nail in the coffin!': the London businesses at risk of going bust due to ULEZ expansion
Hollywood Writers Strike

Hollywood screenwriters to strike for first time in 15 years over pay

Teachers are walking out today

Up to 300,000 teachers set to walk out as unions vow to coordinate action in autumn

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in 2014 over issues related to pay and working conditions for television writers. The strike began on April 13, 2014 and lasted for 100 days, until July 23, 2014.

Blockbuster bust-up: Hollywood writers' union sparks industry chaos with first strike in 15 years amid streaming row
The UK's evacuation mission in war-torn Sudan has come to an end with 2,197 brought to safety, making it the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis, the Foreign Office has said.

UK's Sudan evacuation flights come to an end with over 2,000 people airlifted to safety as fighting rages on
NHS apologises after toddler who stops breathing waits a year for urgent windpipe surgery

Toddler rushed to hospital 32 times forced to wait over a year for NHS windpipe surgery

Gordon Lightfoot performs during the evening ceremonies of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 1, 2017

Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies aged 84

290 arrests have been made following clashes between protesters and police

Hundreds arrested and police injured as violence erupts during May Day pension reform protests
Smoke billows after a crash involving many vehicles shut down a motorway in Illinois

At least six people dead in Illinois highway windstorm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new photo of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate has been released to mark the young royal turning eight.

New photo by Kate of grinning birthday girl Princess Charlotte released to mark royal turning eight
A waxwork figure of Prince Harry has been reunited with the rest of the Royal Family figurines at Madame Tussauds in London as the duke returns to the capital for the coronation.

Madame Tussauds waxwork of Harry reunited with royals - but Meghan's stays with US-based stars
Two previously unseen photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with King Charles have been revealed for the first time in a new documentary.

'Adorable' never-before-seen pics of King Charles with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted in documentary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Caller tells David Lammy of his experience of people cheating the system.

'I just don't understand it': David Lammy implores a caller to whistleblow on those cheating the benefits system
Caller tells Andrew Castle monarchy are 'chosen' by God.

'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

Life long Conservative voter tells David she will be voting Labour at the next General Election.

Lifelong Conservative voter accuses Tories of 'stripping away constitutional human rights’

King Charles's coronation will take place Saturday 6th May

Pro-monarchy caller: ‘I give King Charles my full and utter support’

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit