Moment furious driver 'runs over foot' of Just Stop Oil protester as group causes more London traffic chaos

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a motorist appears to plough into a Just Stop Oil protester before driving off as the group caused more disruption in London with another ‘go-slow’ march.

Video footage posted online by the group appears to show a driver being blocked by a protester - but the motorist is undeterred and keeps going, apparently driving over the protester’s foot.

Just Stop Oil tweeted: "After weeks of inflammatory language from politicians and right-wing media personalities, a car has finally rammed into a peaceful protest."

"Are you about to comment "Good!" or "Stay out of the road"?

It was claimed that the car ran over the protester's foot. Picture: Social Media

"Are you sure that the side you want to pick is the side of violence, of the repression of protest? What we do now determines the fate of humanity. You owe it to your children to do the right thing."

The eco protest group has caused chaos in London every day since April 24. Their latest protest this morning saw 55 protesters slowly marching at Regent Street and Parliament Square.

They want the government to halt licensing any new fossil fuel projects in the UK.

Protester Sarah Benn, 56, a former NHS GP of 32 years, from Birmingham, said: “As a doctor I have dealt with many emergencies, and the first thing you do in that situation is to urgently remove what is causing or worsening the situation. We face a climate and ecological emergency, yet our government sits on its hands and mouths platitudes- instead of taking the no-brainer first step of ending new fossil fuel licences.”

“My youngest starts GCSEs this week but instead of being home supporting and encouraging him, I'm here slow-marching with Just Stop Oil - because I'm terrified for him. Good exam grades are pointless in the face of uncontrollable flooding and wildfires, crop failures, food shortages, the collapse of the NHS and everything we love.”

Noah Crane, 18, an A-Level student from Norfolk, said: “We have seen time and again that words are not sufficient to bring about necessary social change. The people who are both the most powerful and the most greedy in the world are making billions from selling our futures; they aren't going to stop just because we ask nicely. We have to demand it.”

“If, throughout all of human history, there has ever been a time to take action, it is now.”

Karen Findlay, Commander of Major Operations and Public Order at Scotland Yard, tweeted today: "We are aware as of 7.40am of a group of about ten Just Stop Oil protestors in Parliament Square slow walking in one lane.

"Officers immediately on scene. All protestors directed to the pavement and cleared off the carriageway within 12 minutes. Traffic moving normally."

She added later: "We are aware of a further two groups of Just Stop Oil protestors slow marching in Parliament Square (different group to previous one) and Grosvenor Square. Police are on scene. Sec 12 conditions and directions to get immediately on to the pavement issued."