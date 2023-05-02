‘I did my best to care for them’: Nurse accused of murdering seven babies gives evidence for the first time

2 May 2023, 11:05 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 12:54

Lucy Letby is giving evidence in court
Lucy Letby is giving evidence in court. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Nurse Lucy Letby has broken down in tears while giving evidence in court for the first time, saying "her whole world stopped" when she was arrested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 33-year-old nurse, who is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill ten others, began giving evidence for the first time on Tuesday.

The prosecution says Letby was a "constant malevolent presence" in their care at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

It is said she used various means to target the infants, including injections of air into their system and insulin poisoning.

Describing the first time she was arrested, she got emotional, saying: "There was a loud knocking at the door at six o'clock in the morning. My father was staying with me at that point. He was staying there too."

She said she was told she was being arrested on suspicion of the murder and attempted murder of multiple babies, and was taken to the police station in her pyjamas.

Read more: Lucy Letby 'took picture of sympathy card she sent to parents of baby she allegedly murdered to remember her kind words'

Read more: Nurse Lucy Letby told police it was 'bad luck' that three babies died in two weeks while she was on duty

Lucy Letby previously appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court
Lucy Letby previously appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Ben Meyers KC asked Letby how hard she found it to cope with the situation she is in.

She said it was "very difficult", adding: "Everything about me and about my life, and the hopes I had for the future, everything is just gone."

She said: "My job was my life. My whole world was stopped."

When asked how many babies she cared for at the Countess of Chester hospital, Letby explained: "Probably hundreds."

"Did you ever do anything that was meant to hurt any of them?" asked Mr Meyers.

"No, I only did my best to care for them."

Letby added that she never wanted to hurt any baby she looked after, saying it is "completely against everything that being a nurse is... I'm there to help and to care".

The note looked at in court
The note looked at in court. Picture: Handout

Mr Myers asked: "How did the personal impact feel when a baby died?"

Letby replied: "It was very upsetting, you don't forget things like that. They stay with you."

Mr Meyers also took Letby through some handwritten notes found at her home after her arrest.

She said writing her thoughts down was something she had done all her life.

Asked to explain why she had written 'Not good enough' at the top of one note, Letby said: "That's the overwhelming feeling I had about myself at that point, because the way people had made me feel. I thought I had been incompetent or done something wrong.

"It's just me processing thoughts."

The nurse denies all the offences said to have taken place at the neonatal unit of the hospital.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Netherlands Nitrogen Pollution

EU backs Dutch government’s farm buyout plan to cut nitrogen pollution

The parents of murdered mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock (L) have paid tribute to the "happiest person" and revealed the name of their daughter's unborn child.

Parents of murdered teacher Marelle Sturrock pay tribute to 'happiest person' and reveal she was expecting baby boy

It was claimed that the car ran over the protester's foot

Moment furious driver 'runs over foot' of Just Stop Oil protester as group causes more London traffic chaos

Missing Teens Bodies Found Oklahoma

Seven bodies found in US house during search for missing teenagers

Mideast Israel Palestinians

Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli jail after hunger strike

Geoffrey Hinton quit Google and warned of the dangers of the tech he helped to create

AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton describes ‘nightmare scenario’ as he quits Google with warnings

United States Sudan American Doctor

Sudanese flee to coastal city and Egyptian border in bid to escape fighting

Animal Rising said it would aim to prevent races from running at this year's Epsom Derby

'One thousand' animal protesters plan to halt races at Epsom Derby - weeks after causing chaos at the Grand National

Australia Tobacco

Australian stores to be banned from selling vapes

Police shared photos of the man's fake 'Boris Johnson' driving licence

Police arrest fake ‘Boris Johnson’ after suspected drink-drive smash in Netherlands

Princess Anne said the monarchy is in safe hands with her brother King Charles

Princess Anne says slimmed-down monarchy 'doesn't sound like a good idea'

Kyrgios Stolen Car

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios ‘helps police catch armed robber using Tesla app’

Several Cadbury's products have been recalled

Six Cadbury chocolate desserts recalled over listeria contamination fear - see the full list

Cabinet minister James Cleverly said a "good offer" had been made to teachers over pay and workload

Foreign Secretary says school pupils have suffered enough - teachers must return to classrooms

The palace said the "Homage of the People" was an "invitation" for people to vocally offer their "true allegiance"

Palace row erupts over 'misunderstood' plans for people to swear allegiance to the King

Carl O’Keeffe, 49, had to be rescued from the simulated cave experience at Kong Adventure Centre, in Keswick

'I saw him die': Sister of father 'crushed to death' in indoor cave left 'traumatised' after seeing tragedy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Serena Williams has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child

Serena Williams announces pregnancy at Met Gala and debuts baby bump in pics with husband Alexis Ohanian
The ULEZ will expand to cover outer London from August 29

'It's another nail in the coffin!': the London businesses at risk of going bust due to ULEZ expansion
Hollywood Writers Strike

Hollywood screenwriters to strike for first time in 15 years over pay

Teachers are walking out today

Up to 300,000 teachers set to walk out as unions vow to coordinate action in autumn

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in 2014 over issues related to pay and working conditions for television writers. The strike began on April 13, 2014 and lasted for 100 days, until July 23, 2014.

Blockbuster bust-up: Hollywood writers' union sparks industry chaos with first strike in 15 years amid streaming row
The UK's evacuation mission in war-torn Sudan has come to an end with 2,197 brought to safety, making it the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis, the Foreign Office has said.

UK's Sudan evacuation flights come to an end with over 2,000 people airlifted to safety as fighting rages on
NHS apologises after toddler who stops breathing waits a year for urgent windpipe surgery

Toddler rushed to hospital 32 times forced to wait over a year for NHS windpipe surgery

Gordon Lightfoot performs during the evening ceremonies of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 1, 2017

Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies aged 84

290 arrests have been made following clashes between protesters and police

Hundreds arrested and police injured as violence erupts during May Day pension reform protests
Smoke billows after a crash involving many vehicles shut down a motorway in Illinois

At least six people dead in Illinois highway windstorm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new photo of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate has been released to mark the young royal turning eight.

New photo by Kate of grinning birthday girl Princess Charlotte released to mark royal turning eight
A waxwork figure of Prince Harry has been reunited with the rest of the Royal Family figurines at Madame Tussauds in London as the duke returns to the capital for the coronation.

Madame Tussauds waxwork of Harry reunited with royals - but Meghan's stays with US-based stars
Two previously unseen photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with King Charles have been revealed for the first time in a new documentary.

'Adorable' never-before-seen pics of King Charles with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted in documentary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Caller tells David Lammy of his experience of people cheating the system.

'I just don't understand it': David Lammy implores a caller to whistleblow on those cheating the benefits system
Caller tells Andrew Castle monarchy are 'chosen' by God.

'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

Life long Conservative voter tells David she will be voting Labour at the next General Election.

Lifelong Conservative voter accuses Tories of 'stripping away constitutional human rights’

King Charles's coronation will take place Saturday 6th May

Pro-monarchy caller: ‘I give King Charles my full and utter support’

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit