Lucy Letby 'took picture of sympathy card she sent to parents of baby she allegedly murdered to remember her kind words'

Lucy Letby denies a string of murder and attempted murder charges. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Lucy Letby photographed a sympathy card she sent to the grieving parents of a prematurely-born child she is accused of murdering so she could remember her "kind words", a court has heard.

The 33-year-old nurse, who is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill ten others, told police she would usually record what messages she sent to people in cards.

The former employee at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit told the parents it was a "real privilege" to care for their baby and to get to know them as a family.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court were read part of her interview with Cheshire Police.

Detectives were asking about an infant known as Child I, who died early on October 23 2015. Prosecutors claim that was the fourth attempt to kill the baby.

Asked how she dealt with Child I's death, Letby told police: "It effects everybody on the unit because we all knew (Child I) quite well and we'd got to know the family.

"And then I wanted to go to (Child I's) funeral. I was unfortunately working at the time so didn't go."

Lucy Letby denies murdering babies. Picture: Alamy

Shown a photograph of a sympathy card she sent, Letby told police it was not often she knew a family "as well as we did" in Child I's case, and she decided to send one because she wasn't able to go to the funeral due to work.

She said she had never sent one to the family of another child who died.

The detective asked: "Why did you take photographs of it on your phone?"

Letby said: "To remember what I had sent to them."

She added: "I often take pictures of any cards that I have sent, even birthday cards - anything like that. I often take pictures of them."

The detective asked: "Did you forward these photographs on to anyone?"

Letby replied: "Not that I remember, no."

The detective said: "Why did you want to remember what you'd wrote to them, Lucy?"

Letby's home was searched in 2018. Picture: Alamy

"It was upsetting losing (Child I) and I think it was nice to remember the kind words that I hoped I'd shared with that family," Letby said.

"And as I say, I usually photograph any birthday cards that I send, anything like that. That's what I usually would do."

Letby had written on the card: "There are no words to make this time any easier.

"It was a real priviledge [sic] to care for [Child I] and get to know you as a family - a family who always put [Child I] first and did everything possible for her. She will always be a part of your lives and we will never forget her.

"Thinking of you today and always - sorry I cannot be there to say goodbye. Lots of love Lucy x."

A printed message in the card said: "Your loved one will be remembered with many smiles."

The alleged murders were said to have happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture: Alamy

The court was also shown how a paper towel that listed resuscitation drugs and the time they were given to Child M - who Letby allegedly attempted to murder alongside his twin brother in April 2016 - was found during a search of her home in 2018.

She said it had inadvertently come home with her after a night shift.

Letby said she did not empty her pockets when she left.

"Was this to remind you when you attacked (Child M)?" the detective asked.

"No. It was just put to one side and then forgotten about," Letby replied.

She denies all offences said to have taken place between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial has previously heard how she put babies' deaths down to "bad luck".

Jurors heard how, in her police interview, she felt it "was a shock to have that many deaths".

The trial continues.