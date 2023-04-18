Nurse Lucy Letby cries as photos of her bedroom shown in court - including picture with slogan 'Shine Like A Diamond'

Nurse Lucy Letby, 33, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more.

By Kieran Kelly

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies cried in court as photos of a crime scene in her bedroom were shown in court yesterday.

Photos of Lucy Letby's messy bedroom were shown to Manchester Crown Court, where the 33-year-old nurse was arrested in July 2018.

A number of jackets hang over Letby's bed rails, with a teddy bear stuffed underneath her duvet.

The nurse denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more between June 2015 and June 2016.

Nurse Lucy Letby's bedroom contains a picture with the slogan: 'Dream is a Wish your Heart makes'.

Lucy Letby was arrested in her home in 2018.

Letby was arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of attacking infants in her care.

At this point, she had worked her last shift as a neonatal nurse at Chester Hospital.

She weeped in court on Monday as pictures with slogans such as 'Shine Like A Diamond' and 'Leave Sparkles Wherever You Go' were shown to jurors.

The jury in the trial heard that police found several pages of notes with the words written on them, weeks after they also heard that authorities had found a note which read "I am evil" and "I did this" in the Hereford-born nurse's home.

Ms Letby faces 22 charges in total relating to incidents in 2015 and 2016. A further note read: "I can't do this anymore".

Among the scrawlings shown to the court was incoherent half-sentences including the words: "slander", "discrimination" and "I haven't done anything wrong".

The notes were found in Ms Letby's house when she was initially arrested on July 3, 2018.

Nurse Lucy Letby.

The trial continues.